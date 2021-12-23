Xiaomi 12 screen size officially confirmed

Xiaomi has officially confirmed the size of its forthcoming Xiaomi 12 smartphone series, and it’s going to be a relative tiddler.

The Xiaomi 12 will be unveiled on December 28, but that hasn’t stopped Xiaomi spilling tasty morsels of information onto the internet ahead of that date.

Earlier in the week we were given a glimpse of the two sizes of the Xiaomi 12 side by side, which confirmed that wed be getting a relatively petite Xiaomi 12 option.

Now the company has gone a little further, outlining the precise size of that smaller Xiaomi 12 handset over on its Weibo page.

It seems the smaller Xiaomi 12 will have a 6.28-inch display. That’s around the same size as the Samsung Galaxy S21 with its 6.2-inch screen, which perhaps hints at where Xiaomi sees this phone competing.

The company actually uses another similarly sized phone as a comparison in this post, stacking the Xiaomi 12 up against the 6.1-inch iPhone 13. It highlights the fact that while its screen is larger than the popular iPhone 13, the device itself is narrower at 69.9mm for a so-called “better grip”.

The iPhone 13 measures 71.5mm across, and it’s not difficult to see where Xiaomi has clawed back those 1.6mm. The phone is down to have a slightly curved display, with correspondingly tiny bezels. Apple’s more uniform flat display takes up extra space.

It’s worth remembering that the Xiaomi 11 (pictured) featured a 6.81-inch display, so Xiaomi is clearly aiming to capture a chunk of the compact phone market here.

The Xiaomi 12 will be the first phone to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, so it’s guaranteed to land with class-leading performance – in Android terms, at least.