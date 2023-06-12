Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox Series S gets the 1TB option it should have had all along

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft has announced a new Xbox Series S configuration, which brings the base storage to 1TB and matches the black paint job of the Series X console.

Previously, the digital-only 1440p version of the console has been available in white with 512GB of room to store software and games.

The larger edition will go on sale on September 1 to coincide with the launch of Bethesda’s Starfield and it can be pre-ordered from today for $349.99/£299.

There are no other upgrades as part of the experience: “This console features the same next-gen speed and performance of our 512GB Series S, now with double the storage so you can download even more of your favourite games to your console where they’ll be ready to play when you are,” the company said in a blog post following Sunday’s Xbox Showcase.

“Plus, you’ll make the most of every gaming minute with features like Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS – all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture.” 

The Xbox Series S is the more affordable of the two current-gen consoles from Microsoft. It doesn’t have a disc drive and the resolution doesn’t hit the same 4K resolution as the Series X.

It doesn’t have the same graphical grunt as the Series X either, but the RDNA 2 GPU does support en vogue features like ray tracing. Loading teams are down a bit on the Series X too.

There’s no reason for existing Series S owners to upgrade their console for the 1TB version because there are some affordable expanded storage options now available.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
