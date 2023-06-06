Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Expanding your Xbox Series S/X storage just got cheaper

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

There’s finally another way to boost your Xbox Series X or Series S storage thanks to the launch of new Xbox-branded expansion cards.

The WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card range for Xbox includes a 500GB and 1TB options, starting at $79.99 and going up to $149.99 for the top storage.

Western Digital hasn’t published the on-sale information for the UK yet, but we can assume the cards will be available on British soil soon. We’ve reached out to Western Digital for confirmation.

The expansion cards use the same Xbox velocity architecture meaning you’ll get similar speeds to your console’s internal storage. Indeed the expansion card means you won’t need to transfer any content back and forth with all games ready to “fire up at a moment’s notice”. The whole experience is plug and play too and seamlessly compatible with your console.

WD Black Xbox Storage

The cards are also compatible with the handy Xbox Quick Resume feature, meaning you can duck in and out of game experiences without reloading the entire operation.

“Suspend your current game, play a different game, then come back to the first game as if you never left. Only the Xbox console’s internal SSD and expansion cards can support this time-saving feature,” the product listing states.

Until now, the only licensed option for boosting the current-gen Xbox consoles’ storage has been the options from Seagate, which recently got a price cut. However, the demure Western Digital cards are cheaper still and come with an attractive industrial design you’ll probably never see.

