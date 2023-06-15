Xbox One is dead, but cloud means it’s never been more alive

Microsoft is officially turning the page on the Xbox One generation by revealing there will be no new first-party games for the range.

In an interview with Axios, the head of Xbox Game Studios was asked whether any of the new games announced during the Xbox Showcase last weekend would support the Xbox One, Xbox One S or Xbox One X.

Matt Booty simply said: ”We’ve moved on to Gen 9″ effectively stating releases like Forza Motorsport and others won’t be available to purchase outright for the Xbox One (the Gen 8 machines). This isn’t unexpected.

The Xbox One will be a decade old this November and enjoyed a tremendous run, with Microsoft continuing to support from releases after the Xbox Series S/X consoles arrived in late 2020.

That doesn’t mean you won’t be able to play forthcoming games on the Xbox One, thanks to Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming infrastructure. “That’s how we’re going to maintain support,” Booty added.

He also said games that are perpetually updated like Minecraft would continue to be supported by the Xbox One hardware.

Elsewhere in the noteworthy interview, Booty said Microsoft also revealed the development time for new AAA games has risen to 4-6 years, up from 2-3 years as the previously expected timeframe. “There are higher expectations. The level of fidelity that we’re able to deliver just goes up,” he added.

Booty also says developers are getting savvy about harnessing the power of the Xbox Series X while also catering for Series S gamers. “They can plan better, knowing where some of the sharp corners are,” Booty added, amid rumblings the Series S is actually holding some games back.

