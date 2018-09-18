Xbox One Backwards Compatibility: Modern Warfare 2 is now playable.

Xbox One backward compatibility is an incredibly popular feature, with a growing list of titles well worth checking out. The Xbox 360 had a wonderful library of games, and it’s awesome to see them running on the Xbox One.

Playing Xbox 360 titles on Xbox One is free and simple All you need to do is insert an Xbox 360 disc into your system or download it directly from the online marketplace. Much like Xbox One games, everything is installed straight to your hard drive, so make sure you’ve got enough space.



All of the digital downloads linked to your account will be available straight away, so long as the game is supported by Microsoft. Your achievements, cloud saves and whatnot also carry over.

If you’re an Xbox Live Gold member, many of the games found in Microsoft’s Games with Gold service are backward compatible, giving you a handful of new games to play around with each and every month.

It’s interesting to note that the PS4 is still not backward compatible, with Sony instead throwing its eggs into the Playstation Now service basket. This lets you rent PS3 titles and stream them to your PS4 along with select Sony Bravia Smart TVs and Sony Blu-ray players.

Xbox One backwards compatibility – How does it work?

To turn the Xbox One into a backwards compatible machine, Microsoft has built an Xbox 360 emulator that will run on the new console. This basically means that Microsoft has essentially built an Xbox 360 in software, which then runs within the Xbox One. This emulator does all the same things as the Xbox 360, but it just sits inside the newer console.

The emulator springs into life when you insert a compatible Xbox 360 disc and lets you download and install the title right to your HDD. You’ll notice that any Xbox 360 game you have installed on your Xbox One will be shown with an Xbox 360 logo strip down the left hand side, so you can quickly distinguish between your old and new games at a glance.

As you had to with the Xbox 360, you’ll need to keep the game disc in the tray while you play, but you won’t need to be connected to the internet unless you want to access any of the game’s online components.



If you’ve previously purchased any compatible Xbox 360 titles from the Store, these will automatically show up in the right-hand panel of your “My Games and Apps” section of your Xbox One, where it lists games that are “Ready to Install”.

You can then pick and choose which games out of your Xbox 360 collection you wish to install on your Xbox One — after all you might not have space for all of them.

What’s great about the Xbox One backwards compatibility service is that even though it’s running your Xbox 360 games within an emulator, you can still take advantage of the Xbox One features while you play.

Backwards Compatibility and multi-disc games

Xbox’s Major Nelson confirmed in a Reddit post that Xbox One’s backwards compatibility now works for games with multiple discs.

“I can confirm that the BC [backwards compatibility] team has done work to support multi disc scenarios. Be sure to thank the BC engineers,” Major Nelson wrote.

So now it seems the possibilities are truly endless when it comes to backwards compatibility on Xbox One. For those looking for a bit of nostalgia amongst all their new and shiny gaming goodness, we could be seeing plenty more available.

Xbox One backwards compatibility – How much does it cost?

Unlike Playstation’s Now streaming service, which charges for all games even if you previously owned them, this Xbox 360 emulation on Xbox One will be completely free for all supported games. That’s definitely a nice touch.

“It is free. You don’t have to pay for the emulator. You don’t have to pay again for the games or anything. They’re your games. It just works,” added Moulster.

Xbox One backwards compatibility list – What games are supported?

Xbox One currently has over 200 games supported via backwards compatibility. We’ve provided the full list of them below, or you can head to Xbox.com/BackCompat to keep abreast of any additions Microsoft makes.

Here’s the list:

A A Kingdom for Keflings

A World of Keflings

Age of Booty

Alan Wake

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare

Alice: Madness Returns

Alien Hominid HD

Altered Beast

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Aqua

ARKANOID Live!

Army of Two

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed® IV

Assassin’s Creed® Liberation HD

Assassin’s Creed® Rogue

Assault Heroes 2

Asteroids & Deluxe

Astropop

Axel & Pixel B Babel Rising

Band of Bugs

Banjo Kazooie

Banjo Kazooie: N n B

Banjo Tooie

Batman: Arkham Origins

BattleBlock Theater

Battlefield 1943™

Battlefield 3™

Battlefield Bad Co.

Battlefield: Bad Co. 2

Battlestations: Midway

BAYONETTA

Beat’n Groovy

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Bellator: MMA Onslaught

Beyond Good & Evil HD

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

Bioshock

Bioshock 2

Bioshock Infinite

BLACK™

Blazing Angels

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

Blood Knights

Blood of the Werewolf

Bloodforge

BloodRayne: Betrayal

Blue Dragon

Bomberman Battlefest

Boom Boom Rocket

Borderlands

Borderlands 2

Bound by Flame

Braid

Brain Challenge™

Brave: The Video Game

Bully: Scholarship Ed

Burnout Paradise

Burnout Revenge C Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013

Cabela’s Alaskan Adventures

Cabela’s Survival: SoK

Call of Duty® 2

Call of Duty® 3

Call of Duty® 4: Modern Warfare®

Call of Duty®: Black Ops

Call of Duty®: Black Ops II

Call of Duty®: Ghosts

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 2

Call of Duty®: World at War

Call of Juarez® Gunslinger

CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET

Carcassonne

Cars 2: The Video Game

Cars: Mater-National

Castle Crashers

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

Castlestorm

Castlevania: SOTN

Catherine

Centipede & Millipede

Child of Eden

Civilization Revolution

COD: Advanced Warfare

Comic Jumper

Comix Zone

Commaders: Attack

Condemned

Conker: Live & Reloaded

Contra

Costume Quest 2

Counter-Strike: GO

Crackdown

Crazy Taxi

Crimson Skies®: High Road to Revenge™

CRYSTAL DEFENDERS™

Crystal Quest D D&D: Chronicles of Mystara

Dante’s Inferno™

Dark Souls

Dark Void

Darksiders

Darksiders II

DAYTONA USA

de Blob 2

Dead Rising 2: Case West

Dead Rising 2: Case Zero

Dead Space™

Dead Space™ 2

Dead Space™ 3

Dead Space™ Ignition

Deadfall Adventures

Deadliest Warrior

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deadly Premonition

Deathspank T.O.V.

Defense Grid

Destroy All Humans!

DEUS EX: HUMAN REVOLUTION

DIG DUG

DiRT 3

DiRT Showdown

Discs of Tron

Disney Bolt

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Divinity II – DKS

Domino Master

Doom

DOOM 3 BFG Edition

Doom II

Doritos Crash Course

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age™ 2

Dragon’s Lair

Driver San Francisco

Duck Tales: Remastered

Duke Nukem Manhattan Project

Dungeon Siege III E E4

Earth Defense Force 2017

Earth Defense Force 2025

Earth Defense Force: IA

Earthworm Jim HD

Eat Lead

Encleverment Experiment

Escape Dead Island F F1™ 2014

Fable Anniversary

Fable Heroes

Fable II

Fable III

Fable Trilogy

Fable® II Pub Games

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 2

Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3® Blood Dragon

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION

Fighting Vipers

Final Fight: Double Impact

Flashback

FLOCK!

Forza Horizon

Foul Play

Fret Nice

Frogger

Frogger 2

Frontlines: Fuel of War

Full Spectrum Warrior

FunTown Mahjong

Fuzion Frenzy® G Galaga

Galaga Legions

Galaga Legions DX

GAROU -MARK OF THE WOLV

Gatling Gears

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Geometry Wars Evolved

Geometry Wars Evolved²

Geometry Wars™ 3: Dimensions Evolved

Ghost Recon: Future Soldier™

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

Gin Rummy

Girl Fight

Go! Go! Break Steady

Goat Simulator

Golden Axe

Golf: Tee It Up!

Grabbed by the Ghoulies™

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grid 2

GRID Autosport

Gripshift

GTA IV

Guardian Heroes (TM)

Gunstar Heroes

Guwange

Gyromancer

Gyruss

H HALF-MINUTE HERO -Super Mega Neo-

Halo 3

Halo 3 ODST Campaign Edition

Halo 4

Halo Wars

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Halo: Reach

Halo: Spartan Assault

Hard Corps: Uprising

Hardwood Backgammon

Hardwood Hearts

Hardwood Spades

Harms Way

Haunted House

Heavy Weapon

Hexic 2

Hexic HD

Hitman: Absolution

Hitman: Blood Money

Hunter: The Reckoning

Hydro Thunder I I am Alive™

Ikaruga

ilomilo

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet

Interpol

Iron Brigade J Jade Empire™

Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad

Jet Set Radio

Jetpac Refuelled

Jewel Quest

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Joe Danger Special Edition

Joust

Joy Ride Turbo

JUJU

Just Cause 2 K Kameo

Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days

Killer Is Dead

KOF SKY STAGE

KOF2002UM L Lara Croft: GoL

Lazy Raiders

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

LEGO Batman

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

LEGO Star Wars III

LEGO Star Wars: TCS

LEGO® Indiana Jones™

LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2

Limbo

Lode Runner

LUMINES LIVE!

Luxor 2 M Mad Tracks

Madballs Babo: Invasion

Mafia II

Magic 2012

Magic 2013

Magic 2014 — Duels of the Planeswalkers

Magic: The Gathering

Marlow Briggs

Mars: War Logs

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Matt Hazard: BBB

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Meet the Robinsons

MEGA MAN 10

MEGA MAN 9

Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction

METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug XX

MGS PW HD

Midnight Club: Los Angeles

Midway Arcade Origins

Might & Magic Clash of Heroes

Military Madness

Mirror’s Edge

Missile Command

Modern Warfare® 3

Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine

Monday Night Combat

Monkey Island 2: SE

Monkey Island: SE

MONOPOLY DEAL

MONOPOLY PLUS

MOON DIVER

Motocross Madness

Mr. DRILLER Online

Ms. Splosion Man

MS.PAC-MAN

Mutant Blobs Attack

Mutant Storm Empire

Mutant Storm Reloaded

MX Unleashed

MX vs. ATV Reflex N N+

NBA JAM: On Fire Edition

NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM

NEW RALLY-X

NiGHTS into dream…

NIN2-Jump

Ninja Gaiden Black O Oblivion

Of Orcs and Men

OF: Dragon Rising

Omega Five

Operation Flashpoint: Red River

Outland

Overlord

Overlord II P P4A

Pac-Man

Pac-Man C.E

PAC-MAN CE DX+

PAC-MAN MUSEUM

Panzer Dragoon Orta

Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory

Peggle

Peggle® 2

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Phantasy Star II

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds

Pinball FX

Planets Under Attack

Plants vs. Zombies

Portal 2

Portal: Still Alive

Prey

Prince of Persia

Prince of Persia

Pure

Putty Squad

Puzzle Quest

Puzzle Quest 2

Puzzle Quest Galactrix

Puzzlegeddon

Q QIX ++

Quantum Conundrum R R-Type Dimensions

Radiant Silvergun

Rage

Rainbow Six® Vegas

Rainbow Six® Vegas 2

Raskulls

Rayman 3 HD

Rayman® Legends

Rayman® Origins

Red Dead Redemption

Red Faction: Armageddon

Red Faction: Battlegrounds

RoboBlitz

Rocket Knight®

Rockstar Table Tennis

Rumble Roses XX

Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien S Sacred 3

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row

Saints Row IV

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

Saints Row® The Third™

Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space

Sam & Max Save the World

Samurai Shodown II

Scarygirl

Scrap Metal

Screamride

SEGA Bass Fishing

Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.

Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe

Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World

Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage

Sensible World of Soccer

Shadow Assault/Tenchu

Shadow Complex

Shadowrun

Shadows of the Damned

Shank™ 2

Shinobi

Shotest Shogi

Shred Nebula

Sid Meier’s Pirates!

Silent Hill Homecoming

Silent Hill: Downpour

Silent Hill: HD Collection

SINE MORA™

Skate 3

Skullgirls

Skydive

Slender: The Arrival

Small Arms

Sniper Elite V2

Soltrio Solitaire

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic & Knuckles

Sonic Adventure

Sonic Adventure™ 2

Sonic CD

Sonic Generations

Sonic the Fighters

Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Sonic The Hedgehog™ 4 Episode I

Sonic The Hedgehog™ 4 Episode II

SOULCALIBUR

SoulCalibur II HD

South Park™: The Stick of Truth™

Space Ark

Space Giraffe

Space Invaders: IG

Spec Ops: The Line

Spelunky

Splinter Cell: Conviction

Split/Second

Splosion Man

SSX

SSX 3

Stacking

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars Republic Commando

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Strania

STREET FIGHTER IV

Stuntman: Ignition

Super Contra

Super Meat Boy

SUPER STREETFIGHTER IV ARCADE EDITION

Supreme Commander 2

SVC: ToeJam & Earl

Syberia T TEKKEN 6

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Texas Hold’em

The Cave

The Darkness II

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The King of Fighters 98

The Maw

The Orange Box

The Splatters™

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

Ticket to Ride

TimeShift

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter™

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell® Blacklist™

Tomb Raider Underworld

Tomb Raider: Anniversary

Tomb Raider: Legend

Torchlight

Tour de France

Tour de France 2009

Tower Bloxx Deluxe

Toy Soldiers

Toy Soldiers Cold War

Toy Story 3

Toybox Turbos

Trials HD

Triggerheart Exelica

Trine 2

Tron: Evolution U Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon

Unbound Saga

Undertow V VANQUISH

Virtua Fighter 2

Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown

Virtual-On OT

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise W Winterbottom

Wolfenstein 3D

Word Puzzle

WOTB: Commando 3 X XCOM®: Enemy Unknown

XCOM®: Enemy Within Y Yosumin! LIVE Z Zoe HD

Zuma

Zuma’s Revenge!

Below you can find all of the original Xbox titles currently compatible with Xbox One:

Black

Breakdown

BloodRayne 2

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Dead to Rights

Fuzion Frenzy

Grabbed by the Ghoulies

The King of Fighters Neowave

Ninja Gaiden Black

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Psychonauts

Red Faction 2

Sid Meier’s Pirates

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

Breakdown

Conker: Live and Reloaded

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Hunter: The Reckoning

Jade Empire

Panzer Dragoon Orta

SSX 3

The only restrictions to the full Xbox 360 games catalogue being ported over is peripherals. Sadly, you won’t ever be able to play Xbox 360 Kinect games on the Xbox One, because you can’t connect your old Kinect to the new machine. And the new Kinect isn’t compatible with the older titles due to its advanced technology.

General performance with backwards compatible games has proven to be quite divisive. Some games are a notable improvement over Xbox 360, while others fail to maintain a solid framerate due to the emulation. With any luck this will improve over time as Microsoft refines and updates the feature.

Also, the same can be said for games like Guitar Hero or Rock Band due to the same hardware issues.



What games would you like to see added to Xbox One Backwards Compatibility? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.