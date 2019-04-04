Xbox Live UK price hiked by 25 per cent – is Brexit to blame?

So much for the Brexit dividend, huh? Microsoft is raising the price of the Xbox Live subscription as a result of ‘changing market conditions.’

Microsoft confirmed a 25% price hike on 12-month subscriptions will come into effect next month. From May 8, it’ll cost £49.99, up from the current £39.99 fee.

Monthly subscriptions are also going up by £1 to £6.99, while three-month memberships have been driven up to £17.99, from £14.99. If you’re buying a six-month subscription, the tariff will remain at £29.99.

The increase was first revealed in emails sent to current Xbox Live subscribers and later confirmed by a Microsoft spokesperson (via Eurogamer). Current subscribers won’t see the new costs until August 7, so it might be a good idea to add more time to the subscription now.

In the follow-up statement, Microsoft said the increase was to ensure consistent pricing across Europe. However, the fact of the matter is. the drop in sterling has meant these fees aren’t worth as much to Microsoft as they were a couple of years ago.

“To ensure gamers have consistent pricing for Xbox Live Gold across Europe,” Microsoft says, “we are making changes to UK pricing from May 8th. This new pricing is aligned to the changes we made in the region in 2016 as we strive to offer our members premium gaming and entertainment services at a fair price.”

It’s not certain this is related to Brexit, of course, but we’ve seen a number of tech giants place a premium on goods and services following the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

An email received by one gamer read: “As of May 08, the 12-month subscription fee for Xbox Live Gold is increasing from £39.99 to £49.99 to address changing market conditions.

“All current subscribers will keep their current subscription fee for 90 days. You will be charged the new price effective August 7, 2019 unless you choose to cancel your subscription before the next scheduled payment.”

The price increase brings the annual cost of an Xbox Live subscription in line with PlayStation Plus, which is also £49.99. Sony put the prices up in July 2017.

Changing market conditions? Or greed? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.