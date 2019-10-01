Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is insane value with 6 months of free Spotify Premium

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers some of the best value in console gaming right now, combining an Xbox Live Gold subscription with Xbox Game Pass on console and PC for $14.99/£14.99 a month.

However, that deal gets even better this week, with news Microsoft and Spotify have teamed up to add six free months of Spotify Premium for new subscribers. If you’ve never had a Spotify Premium before (of course there are ways around it, even if you have), the deal is open when you sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

It’s arguable there’s here’s never been a better time to sign up for Game Pass Ultimate, given the recent launch of Gears 5 Ultimate Edition. Our reviewer Jade King called it the “most ambitious entry to date, bringing with it an endless wave of revolutionary ideas that the franchise has been in desperate need of for years.”

As well as the headline Gears 5, there’s unlimited access to over 100 ‘high quality’ console and PC games with new titles regularly added. Xbox Game Studios titles like the aforementioned Gears 5 will be available when they launch and there’s also some exclusive member discounts to be had.

Other titles include Devil May Cry 5, Dead Rising 4, Resident Evil 4, Minecraft, Middle Earth: Shadow Of War, Forza 4, Rocket League, Mortal Kombat X, Football Manager 2019, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and many, many more.

The news comes as Sony permanently dropped the price for its like-minded PlayStation Now platform, while also adding a number of high-profile current-gen titles. It’s now £8.99 per month compared to the previous £12.99 price tag.

God of War, Grand Theft Auto V, inFAMOUS Second Son and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End have been added to the library. Sony probably has the likes of project xCloud and Google Stadia in mind when cutting the costs, as the dawning of the cloud streaming era dawns in earnest.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …