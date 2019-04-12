Xbox exec claims Google Stadia doesn’t have the content to compete

Xbox CMO Mike Nichols has taken a swing at Google’s Stadia, after claiming in an interview with The Telegraph that emerging competities in the game market “don’t have the content” to compete with the big boys.



In the interview with the Telegraph (there’s a paywall, sorry), Nichols mentioned that Google has some advantages, being able to use its own cloud technology for Stadia, but that Google Stadia might struggle as Google hasn’t been involved in games very long.

Nichols also discussed Microsoft’s own streaming service, claiming that it would not be a substitute for its own consoles. The Telegraph article claims he likened it to streaming Spotify from a low quality speaker rather than a dedicated music system.



Largely this opinion, that Stadia doesn’t have the links to big studios, seems to have emerged out of some sort of ‘legacy’ feeling on Microsoft’s part. While Google hasn’t been producing its own triple-A games for a while, there’s this little thing called the Google Play store that’s had a firm involvement in games.



In fact, while he’s very entitled to his opinion, Google Stadia also has the involvement of former Microsoft and Sony veteran Phil Harrison, who’s running the whole thing, and its first-party games outfit is being run by Jade Raymond, who is well known for her role as producer on the first Assassin’s Creed game.



There’s also the backing of both Ubisoft and Bethesda, with the service being kicked off with a test of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey last year, and Doom Eternal due to come to the service.



However, while we know that games will be coming to Stadia, we don’t know a whole lot about how it’ll all work, with cost, release date and everything else largely hidden. It’s likely it’ll stay that way at least until E3, which is looming up in June like a giant behemoth, ready to show us all the good news.



What do you think of Google's hopes with Stadia? Let us know on Twitter at @TrustedReviews, we won't bite.