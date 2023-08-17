Xbox 360 store shutting down, but it’s not the huge loss you think it is

While it’s strange to think about the Xbox 360 as retro, the console reaches adulthood this November, when it turns the rip old age of 18.

That landmark is enough for Microsoft to literally shut up shop. The Xbox 360 store will close in July of 2024.

From July 29 you’ll no longer be able to purchase games, DLC and other entertainment content from the Xbox 360 Store. As well as that, Microsoft’s Movies and TV app will stop working on that date too.

The good news is that between now and July, you can buy anything you think you might want, need or think you might play one day. That goes for games and DLC.

Microsoft says the closure won’t affect the ability to play anything you’ve already purchased, so get in there while you can. That includes the ability to use the wicked backward compatibility function on the Xbox One or Xbox Series S/X consoles.

Beyond that, anything you’ve deleted from your machine will still be able to download and multiplayer will remain active as long as the title’s publisher keeps the servers active. Game progress will still be saved to the cloud.

If you do have a newest console, you’ll still have access to hundreds of games from the original Xbox and Xbox 360 games and DLC from the on-console stores and on Xbox.com.

So while it sounds quite dramatic, the store closure isn’t shutting off access to these classic titles. This would be a different story on PlayStation, which hasn’t done as good a job with backward compatibility.

It’s just a blow if you haven’t updated your Xbox hardware. The company is, at least, giving gamers almost a full year of notice to acquire what they wish before pulling down the shutters.

In a blog post, Microsoft explains: “A lot has changed since the Xbox 360 launched in 2005. Technology has evolved, expectations from players have shifted, and we are focused on making Xbox Series X|S the best place to play now and in the future.

“What has not changed is our commitment to preserving your ability to play the content you have already purchased on your preferred device, which means we are committed to supporting Xbox 360 gameplay for the foreseeable future – and you will still be able to play and re-download previously purchased content and connect with friends.”

Microsoft has been backing away from the Xbox 360 for the last couple of years, with the company halting Games With Gold giveaways for owners back in 2022. However, it’s fair to say the console has had a good innings.