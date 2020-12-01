Wyze Watch is a $20 smartwatch with blood-ox and 9-day battery life

Smart home company Wyze continues to break down price barriers with a new Wyze Watch smartwatch that costs a meagre $20 (around £15).

Despite its physical resemblance, this isn’t an Apple Watch rival, but its no cheap slouch either. Alongside its heart rate and activity tracking capability, there’s also a blood oxygen saturation monitor on board. That’s a feature we’re more used to seeing on more expensive trackers.

The attractive aluminium alloy watch promises up to 9 days of battery life from the 300mAh battery (260mAh on the smaller version), and it’ll take 2.5 hours to recharge. It provides sleep monitoring, step counting and menstrual health tracking too. Data can be synced back to the Google Fit and Apple Health apps.

The watch, which can be pre-ordered in the US today, offers two size options. The 47mm case has a large 1.75-inch TFT LCD touchscreen (1.4-inch on the 44mm version) and it has a IP68 water resistance rating for up to 2 metres.

Naturally, the Wyze Watch will offer shortcuts to control the company’s range of affordable smart cameras, thermostats, video doorbells, smart bulbs, robot vacuum cleaners, sprinkler controllers and more. There’s also Bluetooth 5.0 support. However, there’s also support for apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Gmail, Twitter and YouTube for all of your smartphone notifications.

So what aren’t you getting? Well there’s no cellular data or standalone Wi-Fi, no NFC for contactless payments, you can only receive messages, you can’t play music, and it isn’t compatible with any voice assistants. But, you know, it’s $20 and available to pre-order today.

The company does not reveal which operating system the watch runs on, so it’s safe to assume its a custom job rather than Google’s WearOS.

Wyze products still aren’t available in the UK, but we’d be interested to see this device introduced to the UK market at some point.

Would you buy a £15 smartwatch? Or would you rather stick with your classic Casio cheap-and-cheerful digital watch. Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …