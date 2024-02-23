WWE Elimination Chamber UK start time and how to watch live

How to watch the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: The WWE goes down under, which means a different start time for UK viewers watching live. Here’s how to tune in.

The final premium live event before WrestleMania takes the WWE Superstars to Perth, Australia where the Elimation Chamber will take place in front of more than 45,000 WWE diehards down under.

The event is a welcome home party for the WWE Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley who’ll be defending her title against Nia Jax during the show.

There are also two Elimination Chamber matches to decide who will face Ripley on the women’s side and World Heathweight Champion Seth Rollins on the men’s side at WrestleMania XL in Phildelphia in early April.

The Elimination Chamber match features six participants who’re released from plexiglass pods are various intervals during the match. Then the entrants wil fight it out in the chain-link domed chamber to decide a winner. Traditionally speaking the matches have been brutal and we expect this to be no different.

Elsewhere on the card, there’s big interest for British wrestling fans as the tag team of Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate get a shot at The Judgement Day’s tag team titles.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will also be the guests on a special edition of the Grayson Waller Effect talk show. Waller is unlikely to get as fond a reception on his homecoming as the conquering hero Ripley.

The event takes place on Saturday night in Perth, which means an unconventional, but not displeasing time for Brits wanting to tune in on Saturday.

So here’s how to watch the Elimination Chamber event on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

Elimination Chamber UK start time

The main Elimination Chamber card starts at 6pm local time in Perth, Australia on Saturday February 24, For Brits that means a UK start time of 10am UK time. So, get yourselves up, have a little brekkie, read the paper with a coffee and then settle in for some wrasslin’!

Is the Elimination Chamber on Netflix?

No, you cannot watch the WWE Elimination Chamber on Netflix.

WWE recently signed a wide-ranging streaming deal with Netflix, but that won’t come into effect until January 2025 when RAW, SmackDown, NXT and the monthly premium live events will switch to the streaming platform in the UK. Essentially, Netflix will replace the WWE Network from that point on.

How to watch the Elimination Chamber in the UK

For now, it’s “as you were” in the UK. The Elimination Chamber will, as usual be screened on the WWE Network. If you don’t have a live subscription, you can sign up here for £9.99 a month.

The Elimination Chamber will have a pre-show on WWE’s YouTube channel from 9am UK time, which you can watch for free.

