You won’t be seeing the end of Kingdom Hearts 3 until after release

Square Enix has announced its post launch plans for Kingdom Hearts 3 now the highly anticipated RPG is just weeks away.

The epilogue and secret ending will be made available as free downloads during the week of launch, ensuring that players have time to finish the game before being spoilt.

Tetsuya Nomura, the game’s director, confirmed that such a thing would occur after copies of Kingdom Hearts 3 began circulating ahead of release in December last year.

Square Enix has outlined a specific schedule for Kingdom Hearts 3 content following its release, and it is as follows:

January 29th – Memory Archive

January 30th – Epilogue Video (requires game completion to view)

January 31st – Secret Video (viewable after certain criteria fulfilled)

As for what the videos contain, we have no idea. Square Enix has said they will “enhance players’ enjoyment of the world of Kingdom Hearts”.

It should go without saying that we’ll also see some resolution to the series’ incredibly convoluted yet lovable narrative.

Kingdom Hearts 3 is set to release for PS4 and Xbox One on January 25. There is currently no word on a PC release, but fingers crossed it gets a similar treatment to Final Fantasy 15.

