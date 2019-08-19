Wolves vs Man Utd: Time, TV channel and live stream details

Wolves and Man Utd face off at Molineux tonight, and the Red Devils have a point to prove. They played the West Midlanders three times last season and failed to win a single one of those games. In fact, they were beaten twice. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Wolves vs Man Utd this evening, including full live stream details.

Man Utd got their campaign off to a brilliant start, beating Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford last weekend, though it was actually a much more even contest than that scoreline suggests. At times Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side looked like the United of old − was it a false dawn, or are the fallen giants finally beginning to get their act together again?

Wolves held Leicester to a 0-0 draw in their first Premier League game, but tonight’s game is actually their sixth competitive match of the season. Thanks to the Europa League, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side’s campaign started on July 25, and it will be intriguing to see how they cope with the fixture pile-up. Last season, Wolves used fewer players than any other Premier League side.

Whichever side you’re on, this is an intriguing match-up − and you can either watch the game on TV or stream it online. Read on for the details.

Wolves vs Man Utd: TV channel, kick-off time and live stream details

Sky Sports has exclusive rights to this encounter, and the match will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 7pm BST and the game kicking off at 8pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it by buying a Now TV pass from just £8.99. If you haven’t yet signed up for Sky Sports or Now TV, note that it can take a little while for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Worried that you might not be able to live stream Sky Go where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN

