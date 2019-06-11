The Witcher 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch, but there’s one big issue

Get ready to play The Witcher 3 on the go – the open world role-playing game is coming to the Nintendo Switch this year and we’re really excited.

CD Projekt Red first released The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as a sequel to classics The Witcher and The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings in 2015, becoming one of the most popular games on the PS4 and Xbox One. Now the game is set to join the Switch family later this year.

The game will be a ‘complete edition’, meaning that players will be granted access to the main game as well as to the expansion packs – Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine – that came out following its release.

Hearts of Stone follows Geralt as he encounters the Man of Glass, while Blood and Wine documents a trip to Toussaint ‘a land untainted by war, where an atmosphere of carefree indulgence and knightly ritual masks an ancient, bloody secret.

In our review of the third game in The Witcher series, we couldn’t praise the game enough: ‘It still has the classic hook of every RPG – fighting monsters to gain experience and loot to level up and upgrade to make you even better at fighting monsters – but it has other pleasures too, with incredible scope for exploration and quests that are well-scripted, varied and full of personality’.

There’s a massive caveat with this port though, with the trailer showing that the Witcher 3’s visuals have suffered a significant downgrade in order to get the massive open-world game running on the Switch. We’ll also be very interested to see how it runs, as frame rates could be a massive issue.

The Witcher 3 is not the only game to cross over and find a new home on Nintendo’s portable console – Skyrim, LA Noire, Dark Souls, Diablo 3 and Dragon’s Dogma have all made the switch in recent years.

The Witcher 3 is expected to arrive on the Nintendo Switch later this year. The game is available now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.