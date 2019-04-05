Windows Game Bar now brings instant Spotify satisfaction

Microsoft is previewing additions to the Windows 10 Game Bar, which will make it easier to stream music, share screenshots and chat with friends while gaming.

The update, which is rolling out for users of the Xbox Insider Hub, brings new features to the Game Bar accessible by pressing the Windows key + G (Win+G) during games. Spotify is probably the headline addition, making it easy to play, pause and skip without leaving a high-octane Forza race.

“Like many of you, music is a very important part of our gaming experience,” Microsoft writes in a post on the Xbox blog. “Now you can easily control music and podcasts on Spotify from the Spotify widget in the Game bar, including play/pause/skip, changing current playback device, and selecting playlists recommended for you by Spotify.”

Gamers will need to have the Spotify app for Windows installed on their PC and will need to sign in with their account details.

Related: Best PC games 2019

Beyond Spofiy, Microsoft is bringing the gallery and memes to the Game Bar. That makes it possible to capture and view gameplay screenshots and then share them directly to Twitter, from within the main game’s interface.

Microsoft explains: “With today’s update, you can take this a step further by turning your captured screenshots into memes. During your game, hit Win+G to call up Game bar, open the Capture widget in the Game bar menu, and take a screenshot or video.

“Once captured you can edit your video and add overlay text to your screenshot in the Game bar gallery. When you have your meme ready, share it with the world right away via Twitter.”

There’s also a new social widget, enabling text and voice chat, as well as a customisable UI.

In order to jump in on these new features you’ll need Windows 10 build 17763 or higher and grab the Xbox Insider Hub from the Windows 10 store. You’ll find this update under the Windows Gaming section under Insider Content.

Have you sampled the new Game Bar yet? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.