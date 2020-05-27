Windows 10 May 2020 update goes live – here are the key new features

Microsoft’s bi-annual Windows 10 update is now rolling out to mainstream PC users.

The May 2020 update, which features an update to the longstanding Notepad app, a refined version of Cortana and the second version of the Windows Subsystem for Linux among its offerings. Microsoft says this should result in the faster execution of command line tasks.

You can check for the update today via Windows Update (Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update), although it might be a while before everybody sees it.

For Cortana, Microsoft is now allowing her to create calendar events, send emails and surface (no pun intended) emails from people in your contacts list. There’s also the option to set up a cloud download when resetting a PC.

Notepad gets better by making it obvious when there are unsaved changes, while there are some new keyboard shortcuts. A handy addition also means highlighted text will automatically be the subject of any find/replace requests.

Microsoft is adding a new tool designed to make it easier to locate your cursor in text-heavy documents. A new setting enables users to determine the size and colour of the cursor.

Calculator can be made ever-present, virtual desktop can now have custom names and there are new emojis within the picker. Microsoft is also making dictation available in several new languages.

In a blog post, Microsoft said: “Based on affirmative preview feedback, today we are pleased to announce that we are starting to make the May 2020 Update available. In this blog, we will cover how you can get the update and choose when to install, and availability for commercial organizations to begin targeted deployments.”

Although Microsoft is loading the update with handy new features, users might want to express a little caution before downloading it. These updates often arrive with issues out of the gate.

The October 2018 update, which had to be pulled and re-released after a myriad of issues, including disappearing files, continues to stick in the mind. If we’re you, we’re giving it a week or two.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …