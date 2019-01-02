Botched Windows 10 October 2018 update is still getting no love whatsoever

PC users still don’t feel safe enough to install the troubled Windows 10 October 2018 update, judging by unofficial new adoption figures.

According to AdDuplex stats, just 6.6% of compatible Windows 10 machines are running the October update, which was beset by problems from the moment it launched.

Despite Microsoft seemingly resolving issues, which forced the update to be pulled shortly after the initial release, it appears users are still reticent to jump on board.

At AdDuplex’s last count at the end of November, the update had been installed on 2.8% of those PCs able to run it. That means only an additional four in every 100 have made the leap.

While the figures do not come from Microsoft directly, they are indicative of the scale of adoption. For example, the Windows 10 April 2018 Update was installed on 50% of PCs within a month of its release according to AdDuplex data.

That release is now running on more than 83% of PCs. An additional 5.7% of the machines monitored by AdDuplex are running on the 2017 Fall Creators update.

There’s no other explanation for the diminished adoption this yea beyond the problems Microsoft faced with the Windows 10 October 2018 update, which made it into our Top 10 Tech Fails of 2018 list.

Firstly, a segment of the user base suffered from massive file loss after installing the update, while a bug pertaining to compressed files also resulted in a loss of data for some Windows 10 users. Heck, even the old Blue Screen of Death reared its ugly head for some unfortunate users.

There is a caveat to the stats revealed by AdDuplex though. The data is collected from 5,000 Windows Store apps running the company’s SDK. Still the signs aren’t good for Microsoft.

Have you download the Windows 10 October 2018 update yet? Are you experienced any issues since the ‘upgrade’? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.