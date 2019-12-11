Just in time for Christmas, Santa has delivered two superb Sennheiser 670 gaming headsets with hangers for our fantastic readers.

These aren’t ordinary gaming headsets either – these are £300 wireless, audiophile quality, surround sound ear bleeders that will transport you right into the middle of the action. The Trusted Reviews team gave a sage nod of approval when we got the phonecall from Sennheiser, as these are some of the best gaming headsets you can buy.

Sennheiser has developed its own low latency wireless connection for connecting to PCs, although there’s also a Bluetooth option for other devices.

We gave these four and a half stars, and a Recommended Award, when we reviewed them back in September. In our review, we said, “The GSP 670 is blissfully free of RGB lights and stupid gimmicks. The sound is very different to what you’ll find on most gaming headsets. The GSP 670’s noise cancelling mic is blissfully clear, and one of the best we’ve tested on a gaming headset.”

In fact the only downside we noted, was at £300 these were a “seriously expensive luxury” – which won’t be a problem for at least two of you.

Key facts

7.1 surround sound

Bluetooth 5.0

Weigh 398g

Windows 10 and PS4 compatible

16-20 hours battery life (quoted)

How to enter

All you have to do is tell us the first name of Sennheiser’s German founder. We’ll send two headsets and hangers to the first two people who email the correct answer to editor@trustedreviews.com with the subject line Sennheiser competition.

That’s it – good luck!

