Will Disney Plus UK work on Amazon Fire TV devices?

We’re barely three weeks from the launch of Disney Plus in the UK, but we’d hate for the floodgates to open, only for you to find your streaming device isn’t yet supporting the platform.

So we’re happy to announce that Amazon Fire TV devices will have a Disney Plus app ready to go on March 24, in time for you to begin blitzing through The Mandalorian and season 7 of The Clone Wars.

If you have a Fire TV box, Fire TV Edition, Fire Tablet, or Fire TV Stick, you’ll be able to access that large library of Disney, Pixel, Marvel and Star Wars content from the get go. Better still, the app is fully supportive of Alexa voice commands, meaning you’ll be able to access the content without lifting a finger. This is excellent news for all concerned.

In a statement, Amazon said: “We’re excited to announce that Disney+, the new streaming service from the Walt Disney Company, will be available on Amazon devices in the UK including Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and compatible Fire Tablets on March 24th.”

Of course, this news is no real surprise to anyone given Amazon supported Disney Plus in the United States from its launch last November. However, it’s still really good to hear that Amazon UK is on the ball here.

If you sign up for Disney Plus now, you’ll save a tenner on an annual subscription, with the company offering it for £49.99 instead of the full price of £59.99.

You’ve probably heard that people Disney isn’t exactly fussed about those signing up in the UK accessing the US library via a VPN, so you might want to get on that if you’re desperate to meet Baby Yoda.

Overall, it’s been a great week for UK streamers given the news The Simpsons is also coming to Disney Plus, with 600 episodes set to land on the service.

