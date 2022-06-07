Where was Apple’s AR headset at WWDC 2022? Kuo knows

One device that was conspicuous by its absence at Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote address was the much vaunted Apple AR headset. Now noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has offered his thoughts on where it may be.

Kuo, who has a strong track record on Apple predictions, has taken to Twitter to offer an update on where Apple is at with its AR headset.

According to Kuo, the shipping date for the Apple AR headset has been postponed to the second quarter of 2023. It had initially been expected to turn up in the first quarter of the year.

Apparently, the postponement can be attributed to Shanghai’s Covid-19 lockdown, which has adversely affected the Apple headset’s development.

Kuo went on to outline his expected timeline for Apple’s augment reality debut. This includes a predicted media event in January, with development toolkits being delivered to developers two to four weeks later.

Pre-orders will then commence in the second quarter of 20223, before a full commercial rollout ahead of WWDC 2023.

To be fair to Kuo, this is no convenient statement made with the benefit of hindsight. He had predicted as much in the days leading up to Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote.

The analyst has previously stated that Apple doesn’t wish to tip its hat too early with its first VR headset, lest its rivals copy some of its (presumably innovative) features.

Kuo release predictions aside, Apple’s AR headset is rumoured to be composed of two 8K monitors that boast advanced eye-tracking technology, with at least twelve cameras on board for tracking hand movements.