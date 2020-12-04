The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti recently launched, becoming the cheapest graphics card option in the new generation.

However, just like the other Nvidia Ampere graphics card, it looks like the RTX 3060 Ti has sold out at every single retailer. We’re still committed to finding you the best deals though, and so we’ll be updating this article as soon as more stock is made available.

Where to buy an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card has sold out on the official Nvidia UK store.

There’s also no stock for third-party cards through other retailers, with the likes of Overclockers, eBuyer and Box indicating that stock is “coming soon”.

The likes of Currys is also offering the option for you to be notified via email once stock does return, allowing you to jump right to the front of the queue when the graphics card becomes available.

Related: Best Graphics Card 2020

It is still possible to buy an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti second-hand from the likes of Amazon and eBay, but we don’t recommend this option as the prices are extremely inflated, climbing as high as £1000 despite having a starting retail price of £369.

We suggest being patient and waiting for stock, as Nvidia is working hard on making more RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards available.

Our review of the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti suggests the wait will be worth it too, as we gave it a 4.5 out of 5 rating.

Related: Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti review

In our verdict, we said: “The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti isn’t the cheapest card on the market, but it’s the most affordable option if you want a current generation GPU and the best Ray Tracing choice for any gamer reluctant to make expensive the jump to 4K.”

This is our top recommended graphics cards for a 1080p Ray Tracing performance, but buying it at an inflated cost will mean it no longer represents fantastic value.

Keep this page bookmarked for future updates on stock for the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti.

Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…