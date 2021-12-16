If you’re searching for a quick last minute Christmas gift, chances are you’ve considered picking it up from Amazon. After all, the retailer is known for its next day (and same day) delivery.

But, what is the last date you can order to get your items in time for Christmas?

Read on to discover when Amazon will be cutting off its delivery this December and make sure you’re not stuck without any gifts on the 25th.

When is the last day Amazon will deliver in time for Christmas?

Amazon hasn’t released any one delivery cut-off date this year, but following the retailer’s usual rules, you should be able to order most items 3-5 days before Christmas with Free Delivery or one day before Christmas with One-Day Delivery, which costs £3.99 to £4.99 (or free for Prime users).

This would make the last order dates Sunday December 19 for Free Delivery or Thursday December 23 for One-Day Delivery orders, as a general rule.

However, the exact dates will depend on the item you’re ordering. Luckily, Amazon has added an “Arrives before Christmas” line on individual pages for products the retailer has calculated will make it on time, so you can skip doing the maths before you hit order.

You can also find the usual estimated delivery dates on each individual product page. The 128GB iPhone 13 in Midnight, for example, is eligible for Free Delivery up until December 19.

Of course, this is a busy time of the year for retailers and delivery services alike, so it’s always better to order as early as you can. However, hopefully this guide has helped if Christmas feels like it snuck up on your this year or you’re in need of any last minute secret santa presents.

Amazon has also extended its return window for anything purchased between November 1 and December 31 to the end of January, so you have plenty of time to return an item if you accidentally order it to arrive after the cut off point.

If you’re looking to pick up any last minute Christmas gifts, head over to Amazon now to make sure they arrive on time and get your first 30 days of Prime One-Day Delivery free. Unless you’re reading this on December 24. Then you might actually have to venture outside of the house and grab something in person.