The Trusted Reviews Christmas Gift Guide: Our top picks for 2021

Christmas is almost upon us and that means there’s precious time left to get all your shopping done in time. Of course, if you’ve yet to even decide what to get for your loved ones then don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with our extensive gift guide for 2021.

With all ages, tastes and budgets in mind, there’s a lot to choose from on this list but rest assured that there’s something for everyone. All that’s left is for you to decide which tech items take your fancy and snap them up before within good time. Happy shopping!

Lamy Safari Ncode Smartpen

Stationery always makes for a great present, but what happens if you’ve already gifted someone every pen, pad, pencil and journal under the sun? That’s exactly where the Lamy Safary Ncode Smartpen comes in. This piece of futuristic tech blends the digital with the physical, as the pen records all the notes you make in the compatible digital paper notebook so that you can look back at everything you’ve written on your smartphone. For people who just aren’t ready to give up handwritten notes just yet, this gift is a great go-between.

Echo Dot

Alexa has become the default smart home option for many and with good reason. The Echo Dot is the simplest way to inject some of Alexa’s skills into your (or someone else’s) home and the latest version adds a hit of style into the package too. Whether it’s for listening to the radio in the morning or controlling smart lights, an Echo Dot remains an excellent present.

HomePod Mini

Apple’s dinky HomePod Mini speaker is a sure-fire Christmas winner. It’s good looking enough to fit seamlessly into most lounges or bedrooms and it sounds fantastic, especially given the small size. Siri might not be the smartest assistant around, but it still works well for controlling smart home or playing tunes without faffing with your phone.

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser

Nothing says Christmas quite like a delicious cup of hot chocolate (and maybe even a mince pie to go with it), which is why any chocolate fiends shouldn’t be without the Hotel Choclat Velvetiser. Simply throw in some Hotel Chocolat hot chocolate mix, pour in a decent serving of milk and let the Velvetiser do the rest – providing scrumptious chocolate beverages in no time at all.

Kindle Paperwhite 2021

Amazon’s 2021 Kindle Paperwhite is the ideal gift for those bookworms in your life who also love their tech. This new model packs a larger display, the modern USB-C port for easier (and quicker) charging and can comfortably last multiple weeks without needing to be plugged in.

LEGO Super Mario – Luigi Starter Course

Last year’s LEGO Super Mario starter kit was a must-have Christmas present, but this time around it’s Mario’s brother Luigi who’s been given his due in LEGO form. The Adventures with Luigi Starter Course features the same great NFC inspired gameplay that makes it far more entertaining than your average LEGO set, but with enough unique additions to make it stand out. As a great game for young families to play together on Christmas, this LEGO kit is an easy one to recommend.

Metroid Dread

One of 2021’s biggest surprises – the final chapter in Nintendo’s long-running 2D Metroid series, Metroid Dread has been a long time coming but boy was it worth the wait. Dread has far more in touch with older Metroid titles rather than the newer Metroid Prime series, but its nostalgic tone is perfected by fast-paced gameplay that – while tough – makes you feel increasingly powerful as the game goes on to the point where you feel like nothing can stand in your way. Easily the best Nintendo Switch game this year and a must-have for gamers everywhere.

Insta360 Go 2

Action cameras have long enjoyed the status as a go-to present for any budding vloggers, but with prices creeping up on premium options like the GoPro Hero 10, there’s a good chance that most action cams have fallen outside of the average gift buying budget – that’s where the Insta360 Go 2 comes in. Not only does this miniature, thumb-sized camera have a sub-£300 price point, but it’s also far more versatile (and portable) than the competition. With a mini-tripod stand built into the camera’s charging case, you can snap high quality footage at a moment’s notice and just pop it back into your pocket when you’re done. Content creation doesn’t get any easier than that.

DJI OM 5

Most high-end smartphones nowadays have terrific optical image stabilisation, but if you want truly cinematic footage that remains stable without any visible shaking then you have to opt for a gimbal. In this arena, the DJI OM 5 rules the roost with an impressive magnetic system for quickly attaching your phone. The accompanying DJI Mimo app also lets you create engaging footage with minimal effort, such as slow-motion and timelapse shots.

Aftershokz Aeropex

A bit of a niche product but definitely one that will appeal to runners and cyclists. The Aftershokz Aeropex uses bone conduction technology to send music to your ear canals without actually covering them, so you’re free to enjoy your music without being cut-off from the outside world.

Bose Frames 2020

What’s cooler than a pair of sunglasses? How about a pair of sunglasses with Bose speakers in them. The recently updated Bose Frames might feel like something that appeared in a 1980s sci-fi flick, but they still manage to pack surprisingly robust sound into their design, with levels coming through clearly despite the fact that you can still hear the world around you. If you’re sick of always having to pair earbuds with sunglasses, then it’s definitely time to upgrade to the Bose Frames.

Sonos Roam

The second portable Sonos speaker is far easier to chuck in a bag than the larger Move and it’s much more affordable too. The Sonos Roam works well and sounds great, whether you’re plugged into an existing Sonos system or just beaming tunes to it via Bluetooth. It’s got decent water resistance, good battery life, USB-C charging and comes in a duo of colours.

Pixel 6

Buying someone a phone for Christmas isn’t always the easiest task, but we think almost everyone would appreciate the Pixel 6. For the £599 price-tag you’re getting one of the best smartphone cameras we’ve ever seen, a slick design that comes in some quirky colours and Google’s impressive version of Android.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 for Nintendo Switch

Last year, the triumphant return of everyone’s favourite skating series made a huge splash on consoles, and while it took a while for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 to make its way to the Nintendo Switch, this portable version is still an easy one to recommend. Developer Vicarious Visions has done an incredible job of bringing the game over from more powerful hardware to the point where it never feels like you’re playing an inferior version. For all those 90s kids who grew up playing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, you’ll get a real kick out of revisiting these games whilst traveling.

Deathloop

On the surface, Deathloop is very much Groundhog Day with guns, but beyond its time-loop premise lies one of the inventive games of 2021 that implores you to explore and devise new tactics each time you play. Your only means of breaking the time-loop is by killing a select number of targets, which sounds easier than it is, particularly when you have another assassin hot on your tail who can be controlled by real-life players at any time. You’d be hard pressed to find a more unique title this Christmas.

Lavazza Voicy

If you’re buying for a tech-obsessed coffee fan this Christmas then the Lavazza Voicy will no doubt put a smile on their face. In the simplest terms, this is an Echo Dot bolted on to a pod-munching coffee machine. Alexa can whip up a personalised brew and, of course, there’s an app available too for further customisations.

Echo Show 5

Now in its second generation, the Echo Show 5 continues to unveil just how well the prowess of Alexa pairs with a screened device. Going a step beyond traditional Echo smart speakers, the Echo Show 5 can show you who’s at the door, give you a glance at the weather report and even be used to watch a bit of Netflix when the mood takes you. As an all-in-one smart home device, the Echo Show 5 is hard to beat.

Game Pass

Hear us out on this one – we know that a Game Pass code on its own isn’t too exciting, but if you get a little inventive with it then it can be. Set up a little treasure hunt around the house or even a few riddles to go along with it – given that the lucky recipient will be getting access to hundreds of incredible games like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, it’ll be well worth the effort.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

After last year’s abysmal Marvel’s Avengers, expectations were low for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy but developer Eidos-Montréal managed to pull it out of the bag with brilliantly written dialogue and a surprisingly heart-warming story. GOTG’s gameplay doesn’t quite match the heights of Marvel’s Spider-Man, but it absolutely won us over for arguably having the best story of any Marvel game to date. There’ll be no spoilers here, but trust us when we say that any Marvel fans won’t be disappointed.

Oculus Quest 2

Is there a better Christmas present out there than the Oculus Quest 2? With this one device you’ll be giving a loved one the ability to escape reality and dive into a virtual world like no-other, experiencing immersive titles like Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR, alongside thought-provoking VR films and documentaries. If you want a gift that’ll be used for years to come, then look no further than the Oculus Quest 2.

Fujifilm X100V

Smartphone photography is all well and good, but there’s nothing quite like shooting with a proper camera. While the Fujifilm X100V might be an elaborate gift, if you know someone who loves taking pictures with their phone then this could very well make their Christmas. Packed with retro touches, this fixed-lens camera looks gorgeous and snaps superb shots in all conditions.

Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Bundle

While it isn’t quite the 4K upgrade that we hoped for, the Nintendo Switch OLED is still a great console in its own right and brilliantly equipped to make the most of Nintendo’s first party games on the go. Given that Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have just hit the system, we can’t think of a better title to pair with the Switch OLED this Christmas.

Switch OLED Pokémon Bundle Enjoy the brand new Nintendo Switch OLED with a copy of Pokémon Shining Pearl and a 256GB microSD card, all with a swift discount as opposed to buying them indivdually. Currys

Save £23.98

Now £369 View Deal

Psychonauts 2

This is a strange one, not because the game is bad (far from it), we just never expected to see Psychonauts 2 in our lifetime. After an excruciating 16-year wait for a sequel, fans of the original Psychonauts game have finally been vindicated with a new title that shows plenty of respect for its roots with classic platforming gameplay.

Sonos Beam Gen 2

The original Sonos Beam long sat at the top of our list of the best soundbars to buy, but in 2021 the bombastic speaker finally got an upgrade. With Dolby Atmos support finally being added to the mix, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 can give your favourite films and TV shows the treatment they deserve by letting you hear the audio exactly as the director intended, giving you a true cinematic experience at home.

XGIMI Halo Plus

If you’re living in student halls or a studio flat, the last thing you want is to crowd up that space with a cumbersome TV. As a great alternative to let you enjoy movie night at home without sacrificing space, the XGIMI Halo Plus portable projector gives you everything you need. With a built-in speaker, Android TV for easy phone pairing and even the ability to project a display up to 200-inches, the Halo Plus is a brilliant all-in-one entertainment device.