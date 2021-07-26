When is the next Apple event? iPhone 13 launch plans remain unknown

When is the next Apple event? Will Apple stick to its usual lunch window for new iPhone and Apple Watch models? When might we see a Mac and iPad refresh?

Apple has traditionally held its annual flagship iPhone launch in September every year, but with the pandemic rumbling on and cases on the rise in the US again, there’s far less certainty.

When you add the tech industry-wide component shortage to the mix, it’s definitely harder to predict when Apple will take the wrapper of the devices rumoured to be named iPhone 13.

Last time we saw Apple take the stage was for the virtual WWDC 21 developer conference in June, but now all focus is on the new products that’ll run all of the software announced this summer.

When is the next Apple event?

Last year Apple waited until October 13 2020 to unleash the iPhone 12. That was around a month later than Apple’s traditional September window. That event introduced the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro with 5G, along with MagSafe and the HomePod mini.

However, there was also an event on September 15 2020, which saw the launch of the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, Apple Fitness Plus, the new iPad Air and iPad, and the Apple One subscription bundle.

Later in November 2020, Apple held a third event of the season with the new MacBook Air, 13‑inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, all with the Apple M1 chip, making their debuts.

It’s entirely possible Apple could look to follow the same pattern this year and have three autumn/winter events in 2021 as it refreshes its hardware line up.

What Apple products are coming next?

As always, the main event will be the iPhone 13 range of handsets, which could again launch in September. However, there’s loads more on the agenda beyond the iPhone 13.

The Apple Watch Series 7 could arrive, like 2020, at an event just before the smartphones. Rumour mill suggests that the new edition could finally sort the battery life beyond the day-to-day need to charge.

Apple is also expected to refresh the MacBook Pro line with a better webcam, the next-generation version of the M1 processor based on Apple Silicon and a mini-LED display.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 earphones have been rumoured in recent months, but that’s not likely to arrive until 2022.

When will the iPhone 13 launch event happen?

Given Apple is still working on getting employees back to the office, so we’d expect any event to be virtual rather than the large scale events we were used to at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s Cupertino campus.

Our money is on a mid-October launch event for the iPhone 13.