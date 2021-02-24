When does Loki premiere on Disney Plus?Marvel series release date confirmed 

Disney has announced the new Marvel original series Loki will premiere on June 11, a little later than originally planned.

In a tweet from the show’s official account, Disney confirmed the new series will begin streaming in June. The company had initially planned a May launch for the series.

The show will be the third Marvel series to arrive on the streaming platform in 2021, after a barren 2020 for the MCU. It will follow the currently-airing WandaVision and the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which arrives a little over three weeks from now, on March 19.

Loki takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and, if you’re wondering how it’s possible for the God of Mischief and Thor’s sibling to have his own adventure moving forward, it’s due to a little comic book timeline massaging.

Loki himself will still be played by the delightfully impish Tom Hiddleston. It’s an alternate version of the character we know and love, existing in a different timeline to what we saw in Phase 3 of the MCU. Hiddleston will be joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Richard E. Grant in the series.

The first trailer for the show was revealed in December, which you can see in the tweet below:

It appears the events will commence in the immediate aftermath of Loki grabbing the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. In the scene where Tony Stark and Thor travel back in time to attempt to capture the Space Stone, it lands at Loki’s feet and he teleports himself away. We don’t know where at the time, but this happening creates an alternate version of Loki in an alternate timeline to the events of Phase 3, and enables us to pick up his story once again. Things appear to start out amongst the Time Variance Authority (TVA), a group of timeline monitors who appear in the original Thor comics. And that’s about all we know. Roll on June 11.