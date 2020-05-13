Like any streaming service worth its salt, Disney Plus offers loads of 4K films and TV shows − more than 100 titles, according to the company. But finding Disney Plus’ 4K content isn’t straightforward. In fact, searching “4K” won’t bring up a single result. Here’s how to find 4K content on Disney Plus.

UPDATE: Like other platforms, Disney Plus has temporarily made 4K streaming unavailable, in order to lower bandwidth and ease any potential strain on broadband networks, with so many more people working from home than usual. Disney has said: “In light of the concerns expressed by government officials regarding the use of broadband services in this challenging time, we have instituted measures to lower bandwidth utilisation, and in some circumstances streaming content in HD and UHD formats will be limited or unavailable. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”



The original article follows.

To find Disney Plus’ treasure trove of 4K content, you’ll need to scroll down − quite far down − the main Disney Plus landing page.

Squeezed in between the ‘Nostalgic Movies’ and ‘Animals and Nature’ sections will be a row labelled ‘Ultra HD and HDR’. Bingo!

Strangely though, there isn’t a great deal of content in here. Just 24 titles, in fact.

However, you’ll uncover a much bigger library of 4K content by diving into the ‘Movies’ section (depending on what type of device you’re using, you may find this at the top of the main landing page, or in a sidebar or other such menu).

Here, you can filter by ‘Ultra HD and HDR’, and a far larger selection of 4K Disney Plus movies will appear − 82 titles by my count.

Oddly, you can’t use this same method to find 4K TV shows. Though there is a dedicated TV shows section, the list of filters here does not include ‘Ultra HD and HDR’.

It’s a clunky system, which Disney hopefully improves in the near future.

