When can you stream The Marvels on Disney Plus?

When is The Marvels streaming on Disney Plus? The latest MCU movie is currently in cinemas, but it won’t be long before we can stream it at home.

The female-fronted film sees Carol Devers’ Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) join forces with Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

It arrived in cinemas on November 10 and earned praise for the chemistry between the three main characters. However, not all reviews have been positive, with one reviewer deeming it not only “a front-runner for the dubious honour of worst movie of the MCU but a contender for the worst superhero movie of all time.”

Indeed, it’s been a rough year for the MCU with many of the TV shows and movies struggling to hit the standards of the Phase 3 heyday.

The film takes its place as part of Phase 5 of the MCU canon, following Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and before next year’s Deadpool 3. Needless to be said it’ll have millions upon millions of people keenly tuning in to follow the latest goings on.

While it’ll be a few weeks before the film arrives on Disney+, we can look forward to the watching The Marvels on the best TV, best tablet, or best laptop you have access to.

When will The Marvels arrive on Disney+

The Marvels dropped in cinemas on November 10. Disney and the movie theatres have a 45 day exclusivity agreement, which means we won’t see it on Disney Plus until Christmas Day at the very earliest.

However, there’s usually a window for digital rentals before films drop on Disney+, so that would set the Disney+ release date back into the New Year.

For reference, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 arrived in cinemas on May 5, but didn’t hit Disney+ until nearly three months later, on August 2.

So, we may be looking at February before The Marvels arrives.

The Marvels plot and trailer

“Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence,” the official synopsis reads. “But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.”