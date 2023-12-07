Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

WhatsApp’s latest privacy feature is perfect for a giant rant

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

When you really want to let of some stream, WhatsApp’s voice messages feature allows you to let rip. However, there’s always the paranoia those vocal rants could end up in the wrong hands.

However, the ability to launch into an uncensored tirade without fear of the words coming back to haunt was just boosted.

Save £35 on the PS5 Slim with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Save £35 on the PS5 Slim with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Very is offering this PS5 bundle with the new Slim disc model and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at a £35 discount.

  • Very
  • Save £35
  • Noe £499
View Deal

WhatsApp now supports self-destructing voice messages as well as photos and videos. When sending a voice message users can now select ‘View Once’.

The audio barrage will disappear as soon as the recipient has played it. While it’s not completely fool proof – after all, the recipient can always take a screen recording while playing – there should be much more peace of mind for people unleashing via the voice message feature.

“For reading out your credit card details to a friend, or when you’re planning a surprise, you can now also share sensitive information over voice message with added peace of mind,” WhatsApp says in a blog post.

“For consistency with View Once photos and videos, View Once voice messages are clearly marked with the “one-time” icon and can only be played one time.”

Yes, WhatsApp. This is totally going to benefit those planning a lovely surprise for their friends. Absolutely. WhatsApp says the messages are still protected by end-to-end encryption, maintaining that essential level of protection. WhatsApp says the feature is coming to users globally over the coming days.

So, the next time something or someone has got you completely raging, you can can hold down that microphone icon and let rip with a little more peace of mind than before.

You might like…

How to share photos at original quality in WhatsApp

How to share photos at original quality in WhatsApp

Chris Smith 3 days ago
WhatsApp ‘secret codes’ seem built for love rats

WhatsApp ‘secret codes’ seem built for love rats

Chris Smith 1 week ago
How to protect your IP address when making WhatsApp calls

How to protect your IP address when making WhatsApp calls

Chris Smith 4 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words