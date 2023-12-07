WhatsApp’s latest privacy feature is perfect for a giant rant

When you really want to let of some stream, WhatsApp’s voice messages feature allows you to let rip. However, there’s always the paranoia those vocal rants could end up in the wrong hands.

However, the ability to launch into an uncensored tirade without fear of the words coming back to haunt was just boosted.

WhatsApp now supports self-destructing voice messages as well as photos and videos. When sending a voice message users can now select ‘View Once’.

The audio barrage will disappear as soon as the recipient has played it. While it’s not completely fool proof – after all, the recipient can always take a screen recording while playing – there should be much more peace of mind for people unleashing via the voice message feature.

“For reading out your credit card details to a friend, or when you’re planning a surprise, you can now also share sensitive information over voice message with added peace of mind,” WhatsApp says in a blog post.

“For consistency with View Once photos and videos, View Once voice messages are clearly marked with the “one-time” icon and can only be played one time.”

Yes, WhatsApp. This is totally going to benefit those planning a lovely surprise for their friends. Absolutely. WhatsApp says the messages are still protected by end-to-end encryption, maintaining that essential level of protection. WhatsApp says the feature is coming to users globally over the coming days.

So, the next time something or someone has got you completely raging, you can can hold down that microphone icon and let rip with a little more peace of mind than before.