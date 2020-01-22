WhatsApp just launched its long-awaited dark mode in beta

Dark mode for WhatsApp just get a step closer. WhatsApp is currently rolling out a dark-themed version of its app interface, giving beta users the option of muting colours as they wish.

In the latest beta version of WhatsApp (v.2.20.13), released via the Google Play Beta Programme, it’s finally possible to switch on Dark Mode − a feature that’s been eagerly anticipated to arrive for at least a couple of years.

XDA Developers reports that if you use the beta channel, you can access Dark Mode by the following route: Settings > Chats > Theme > Dark. The app’s distinctive green tones remains the same colour, but the background becomes dark grey, with white text appearing over it.

Dark Mode, which gives interfaces a darker, toned-down colour palette, has become a very popular recent feature in apps, as it is thought to be easier on the eyes in comparison to the stark bright white shades that have traditionally been used as default settings.

Other apps from WhatsApp’s owner, Facebook, have already introduced the change, including Messenger and Instagram, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see even more applications join in on the trend.

Dark Mode has also become a system-wide setting on Android and iOS. On iOS 13, Dark Mode is accessible from the Control Center, offering four different reactive wallpapers to choose from — and native apps, widget, and the keyboard also take on the muted effect.

Android 10 saw the introduction of Dark Theme as well, but we were a bit underwhelmed at its implementation. Because some apps lack a dark mode feature, it has to be switched on manually rather than automatically even when the system-wide dark mode has been chosen.

Nonetheless, it’s encouraging to see this popular interface option make its mark across the industry.

