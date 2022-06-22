What to expect from the Steam Summer Sale 2022

Looking for some more games to bulk out your Steam library? Now is a perfect time, as the Steam Summer sale is on the horizon.

The Summer Sale is only a day away, making it the perfect time to start curating your Steam wish list.

The sale will last from 23rd June until 7th July, giving you plenty of time to peruse the deals and see what new games you fancy. But what games are we expecting to get their prices slashed? Keep reading to find out what we expect to be included in the Steam Summer sale.

Plus, you can check out our roundup of all the Steam Sales that will be running this year after the Summer Sale.

What to expect from the Steam Summer Sale

We already know that Dying Light 2 Stay Human is on sale, giving it a head start of one day. The Standard Edition of the game will see a 33% discount, with the Deluxe Edition getting 25% off, and finally, the Ultimate Edition will be lowered by 20%.

While no other games have gotten the same treatment, we will expect a lot of AAA titles to also see a great discount. Some games even see a price slash of up to 90%, making it even more worthwhile to check out any titles you’ve been thinking about trying.

Big games like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and Resident Evil Village were all discounted in the last sale, and we would expect them to be on sale again.

Since the Summer Sale also doesn’t reference any specific genre or publisher, a lot of different games will be included in the sale, varying from racing titles like Forza Horizon 5 to action-packed first-person shooters like Deathloop.

You will have to be sure to check back in with Trusted Reviews, as we will be going through all the best deals over the next few days. And remember, there will be another batch of Steam sales happening throughout the year, so don’t fret if you can’t find any games that take your fancy this time around.