 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What to expect from the Steam Summer Sale 2022

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Looking for some more games to bulk out your Steam library? Now is a perfect time, as the Steam Summer sale is on the horizon.

The Summer Sale is only a day away, making it the perfect time to start curating your Steam wish list.

The sale will last from 23rd June until 7th July, giving you plenty of time to peruse the deals and see what new games you fancy. But what games are we expecting to get their prices slashed? Keep reading to find out what we expect to be included in the Steam Summer sale.

Plus, you can check out our roundup of all the Steam Sales that will be running this year after the Summer Sale.

What to expect from the Steam Summer Sale

We already know that Dying Light 2 Stay Human is on sale, giving it a head start of one day. The Standard Edition of the game will see a 33% discount, with the Deluxe Edition getting 25% off, and finally, the Ultimate Edition will be lowered by 20%.

While no other games have gotten the same treatment, we will expect a lot of AAA titles to also see a great discount. Some games even see a price slash of up to 90%, making it even more worthwhile to check out any titles you’ve been thinking about trying.

Big games like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and Resident Evil Village were all discounted in the last sale, and we would expect them to be on sale again.

Since the Summer Sale also doesn’t reference any specific genre or publisher, a lot of different games will be included in the sale, varying from racing titles like Forza Horizon 5 to action-packed first-person shooters like Deathloop.

You will have to be sure to check back in with Trusted Reviews, as we will be going through all the best deals over the next few days. And remember, there will be another batch of Steam sales happening throughout the year, so don’t fret if you can’t find any games that take your fancy this time around.

You might like…

Steam unveils digital gift card scheme – just in time for the 2017 Halloween Sale

Steam unveils digital gift card scheme – just in time for the 2017 Halloween Sale

James Laird 5 years ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.