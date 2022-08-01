How to return a game on Steam

If you’ve bought a PC game via Steam and immediately regret your purchase, you’ll be pleased to know there’s a refund system that allows you to return a game.

There is a strict criteria for returning your game on Steam though, so you won’t be able to complete a 100-hour game and expect a refund.

Firstly, you must have played less than two hours of the game, and you have to be within 14 days of the original purchase. Fail to meet both of these requirements and it’s unlikely that you won’t be able to return the game.

But if you’re confident that you are eligible to return your Steam game, then keep on reading to find out how to do so.

What you’ll need:

A PC with access to Steam

The Short Version

Log into your Steam account

Click ‘Help’ and then ‘Steam Support’

Select ‘Purchases’

Pick the game you want to return

Select ‘I would like a refund’

Hit ‘I’d like to request a refund’

Choose your refund method

Click ‘Submit Request’

Wait for approval and payment