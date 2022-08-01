 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to return a game on Steam

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

If you’ve bought a PC game via Steam and immediately regret your purchase, you’ll be pleased to know there’s a refund system that allows you to return a game. 

There is a strict criteria for returning your game on Steam though, so you won’t be able to complete a 100-hour game and expect a refund. 

Firstly, you must have played less than two hours of the game, and you have to be within 14 days of the original purchase. Fail to meet both of these requirements and it’s unlikely that you won’t be able to return the game. 

But if you’re confident that you are eligible to return your Steam game, then keep on reading to find out how to do so. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A PC with access to Steam

The Short Version 

  • Log into your Steam account
  • Click ‘Help’ and then ‘Steam Support’
  • Select ‘Purchases’
  • Pick the game you want to return
  • Select ‘I would like a refund’ 
  • Hit ‘I’d like to request a refund’
  • Choose your refund method
  • Click ‘Submit Request’
  • Wait for approval and payment

  1. Step
    1

    Log into your Steam account

    You’ll be able to return a game through your Steam account, so the first step requires you to log in as normal. 

  2. Step
    2

    Click Help and then Steam Support

    In the top-left corner of the Steam page, you should see the option for ‘Help’. Click it. Right at the top of the dropdown you’ll find the option for ‘Steam Support’. Press it.

  3. Step
    3

    Select ‘Purchases’

    Scroll down a little, and then hit ‘Purchases’. You will find it sandwiched between ‘Games, software, etc.’ and ‘My Account’.

  4. Step
    4

    Pick the game you want to return

    The game that you want to return should be listed underneath ‘Last Six Months of Purchases’. If you can’t see your chosen game, it’s likely because you purchased it too long ago for it to be viable for a return. Select the game you want to return.
    Pick the game you want to return

  5. Step
    5

    Select ‘I would like a refund’ 

    Near the top of the new page, underneath the header ‘What issue are you having with this purchase?’ you should see the following option: ‘I would like a refund’. Click it.Select ‘I would like a refund’ 

  6. Step
    6

    Hit ‘I’d like to request a refund’

    Steam will then try and offer you help to fix a gameplay or technical issue before resorting to a refund. If this is the reason why you want to return the game, it may well be worth exploring. But if you’re adamant you want to return the game, click ‘I’d like to request a refund’. 

  7. Step
    7

    Choose your refund method

    Steam will then give you two options for a refund. You can either have store credit sent to your Steam Wallet, or you can get a refund through the payment card used to purchase the game.  

  8. Step
    8

    Click ‘Submit Request’ 

    On the next page you land on, you’ll be given the option to tell Steam why you’re requesting a refund for the game. Below this, you’ll see the option for ‘Submit Request’. Click this. Click ‘Submit Request’ 

  9. Step
    9

    Wait for approval and payment

    Steam will then confirm your request has been submitted. As long as you comply with its refund policy, it should be approved. Steam claims that you will receive a full refund of your purchase within a week of approval. 

Troubleshooting

Can you get a refund for in-game purchases?

Yes. Steam allows you to request a refund for in-game purchases as long as it has not been consumed, modified or transferred.

Can you got a refund for pre-purchased games?

Yes, you can get a refund for pre-purchased games at any time before release. The usual two week window applies following the release.

You might like…

What deals do we expect from the Steam Summer Sale?

What deals do we expect from the Steam Summer Sale?

Thomas Deehan 1 month ago
Steam unveils digital gift card scheme – just in time for the 2017 Halloween Sale

Steam unveils digital gift card scheme – just in time for the 2017 Halloween Sale

James Laird 5 years ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.