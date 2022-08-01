How to return a game on Steam
If you’ve bought a PC game via Steam and immediately regret your purchase, you’ll be pleased to know there’s a refund system that allows you to return a game.
There is a strict criteria for returning your game on Steam though, so you won’t be able to complete a 100-hour game and expect a refund.
Firstly, you must have played less than two hours of the game, and you have to be within 14 days of the original purchase. Fail to meet both of these requirements and it’s unlikely that you won’t be able to return the game.
But if you’re confident that you are eligible to return your Steam game, then keep on reading to find out how to do so.
What you’ll need:
- A PC with access to Steam
The Short Version
- Log into your Steam account
- Click ‘Help’ and then ‘Steam Support’
- Select ‘Purchases’
- Pick the game you want to return
- Select ‘I would like a refund’
- Hit ‘I’d like to request a refund’
- Choose your refund method
- Click ‘Submit Request’
- Wait for approval and payment
Step
1
Log into your Steam account
You’ll be able to return a game through your Steam account, so the first step requires you to log in as normal.
Step
2
Click Help and then Steam Support
In the top-left corner of the Steam page, you should see the option for ‘Help’. Click it. Right at the top of the dropdown you’ll find the option for ‘Steam Support’. Press it.
Step
3
Select ‘Purchases’
Scroll down a little, and then hit ‘Purchases’. You will find it sandwiched between ‘Games, software, etc.’ and ‘My Account’.
Step
4
Pick the game you want to return
The game that you want to return should be listed underneath ‘Last Six Months of Purchases’. If you can’t see your chosen game, it’s likely because you purchased it too long ago for it to be viable for a return. Select the game you want to return.
Step
5
Select ‘I would like a refund’
Near the top of the new page, underneath the header ‘What issue are you having with this purchase?’ you should see the following option: ‘I would like a refund’. Click it.
Step
6
Hit ‘I’d like to request a refund’
Steam will then try and offer you help to fix a gameplay or technical issue before resorting to a refund. If this is the reason why you want to return the game, it may well be worth exploring. But if you’re adamant you want to return the game, click ‘I’d like to request a refund’.
Step
7
Choose your refund method
Steam will then give you two options for a refund. You can either have store credit sent to your Steam Wallet, or you can get a refund through the payment card used to purchase the game.
Step
8
Click ‘Submit Request’
On the next page you land on, you’ll be given the option to tell Steam why you’re requesting a refund for the game. Below this, you’ll see the option for ‘Submit Request’. Click this.
Step
9
Wait for approval and payment
Steam will then confirm your request has been submitted. As long as you comply with its refund policy, it should be approved. Steam claims that you will receive a full refund of your purchase within a week of approval.
Troubleshooting
Yes. Steam allows you to request a refund for in-game purchases as long as it has not been consumed, modified or transferred.
Yes, you can get a refund for pre-purchased games at any time before release. The usual two week window applies following the release.