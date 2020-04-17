What is Next Up? Meet the comedy streaming service with a difference

Following the recent launches of Quibi and Disney Plus, there are more streaming services than ever. Next Up is yet another entertainment streaming platform, with its focus solely on stand-up comedy.

Admirably, Next Up is doing its bit to help out stand-ups whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by the outbreak of coronavirus.

Related: Disney Plus is off to a great start, but has a long way to go to rival Netflix

The company is live-streaming comedians’ sets from their homes, live on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook. Most stand-ups are self employed, so the wait until the government aid for self employed workers arrives, in June, could be a long one.

Thanks to Next Up, fans are able to tip comedians if they love an online performance and there are other ways for the performers to make money via the platform.

Next Up already actively supported the stand-up comedy industry, even before the virus, with 50% of the platform’s revenue going straight to the comedians featured on the platform. This is a great way to both get your fix and support the entertainers you love directly.

So, if you’re a huge fan of stand-up comedy and you want a wider selection than some of the traditional services, like Netflix, offer, then Next Up could be the perfect platform for you.

It’s got big names like oft-televised Irishman, Ed Byrne, right down to much smaller acts that you’ll never have heard of. There’s great variety and something to tickle everyone’s funnybone.

For fans of absurdism, there’s the ever-confusing Canadian, Tony Law. If character comedians are your thing, try French raconteur Marcel Lucont, who is in fact a British comic, Alexis Dubus. Or, if you just want big names, there’s Miles Jupp, Ed Byrne, Paul Sinha and Rachel Parris.

Related: Disney Plus vs Netflix

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…