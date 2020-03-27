What is contactless delivery and how do you request it?

Contactless delivery is being rolled out by online stores, as various countries try to reduce social interactions.

Different stores will have different policies in place on the specifics, but basically, this involves your driver dropping off your goods and then giving you a ring on your mobile when they’ve left your purchase on your doorstep.

This minimises contact between customers and drivers, which is useful if you need to grab something but are currently self-isolating. It also helps protect drivers when consumers have COVID-19 symptoms.

How to request contactless delivery

When you order products online, there’s usually a small section for delivery notes, which you can find on either the address page or at the end of the checkout process. Popping a note in here should give your delivery person a heads-up that you need some extra space when your goods are delivered.

Most places will offer to ring you when the driver has finished unloading your goods, but if you have another preferred method (say texting), it’s a good idea to pop that info in the additional information box too.

Which stores currently offer contactless delivery?

ASDA, Morrisons, Sainsburys and Tesco all offer contactless delivery. The stores currently advise that you write instructions in the delivery notes section and let drivers know if you’re in self-isolation.

Amazon is doing reduced-contact delivery as standard, meaning that packages will be placed on your doorstep and any ID checks will be carried out at a distance. You also won’t be asked to sign for anything, even if something has been delivered as a ‘signature-required’ package.

The major takeaway chains are all offerings contactless delivery too. Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats have all confirmed that they’re offering it to customers.

Deliveroo riders can also request contactless delivery, so you might find that your pizza is tucked up on your doorstep rather than handed to you directly.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…