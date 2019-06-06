What will happen when iTunes disappears? Apple explains all

With headlines screaming about the death of Apple’s longstanding iTunes media management software, it’s little surprise there was worry among iTunes users who don’t follow tech as intensely as our community.

Many may have feared those vast music and video libraries amassed over nearly two decades would disappear when Apple dropped the iconic software that accompanied the iPod. Now Apple has moved to quell those fears by explaining exactly what will happen when iTunes is devolved into three separate apps for Music, TV and Podcasts.

Apple explains that all music purchased will now sit in the new Music app along with all your playlists and smart playlists created in the iTunes app. Within the Music app, the iTunes Store will still exist.

Naturally, Apple says the music and TV shows that have been purchased or rented will be shifted to the new Apple TV app, while all future purchases will be made from the iTunes Store within the Apple TV app.

When it comes to Podcasts, all subscriptions and downloads from iTunes will be added to the Podcasts app, while iTunes audio books are being transferred over to the revamped Books app. Here’s the advice below:

During rumours iTunes was on the way out, many experienced tech observers wondered how the syncing and backing up of an iOS device would be handled once the software was consigned to history. That functionality will still exist, but Mac users will now perform those functions directly within the Apple Finder interface.

In a post on the Apple Support site, the company said: “macOS Catalina makes it faster and simpler to access all of your “ripped” or imported music, purchased media, and more. The new apps organize your media just like the same apps on iOS. Your entire media collection will find a new home and transition automatically into the new Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Podcasts apps. In addition, your previous iTunes Store purchases and synced libraries will not change on any of your devices.”