It’s December, which means Christmas is mere weeks away. With many of us relying on online shopping and delivery services to get our gifts in on time this year, read on to find out all the final delivery dates for Royal Mail, Amazon, eBay and Currys PC World this holiday season.

While it’s never easy planning all your gifts and getting them out on time, this year has presented a host of new challenges in this department. From closed shops to cancelled gatherings and slower shipping times, the pandemic has definitely put a dampener on our holiday cheer.

Luckily, we’ve gathered all the important dates to mark in your calendar to make sure your gifts arrive by the 25th.

Scroll down to see cut-off dates for Royal Mail, Amazon, eBay and Currys PC World.

Royal Mail

Royal Mail has shared its latest recommended posting dates for Christmas delivery.

If you’re looking to save money and get 2nd Class or 2nd Class Signed For delivery, you’ll need to order by December 18 – that’s one week before Christmas Day.

For 1st Class and 1st Class Signed For delivery, you’ll need to order by December 21. This date also applies to Royal Mail Tracked 48.

If you’re using Royal Mail Tracked 24, you’ll need to send your parcel by December 22 to ensure it arrives before Christmas. If you opt for Special Delivery Guaranteed, on the other hand, you’ll have until December 23 to shop.

Royal Mail also warns customers to post items early, particularly for international deliveries as these will be impacted by Covid restrictions and winter weather, among other things.

Amazon

Amazon has yet to confirm its last shipping dates for 2020.

Last year, the retailer cut off its Free delivery on December 20, Standard on December 22, One-Day on December 23 and Same-Day delivery all the way up to December 24.

Amazon also allowed Prime-Now two-hour delivery up until December 24 for items £40 or more in a number of major cities.

However, how Covid will affect these dates in 2020 has yet to be confirmed. Until Amazon releases its Christmas delivery dates, it’s probably best to get your orders in as early as possible if you want your gifts under the tree on Christmas Day.

eBay

eBay is an online marketplace made up of millions of sellers using different delivery services, meaning there’s no one date that applies across eBay.

Some sellers even offer multiple delivery options, so you can choose the service with the fastest delivery during checkout.

Luckily, every listing offering postage will have an estimated delivery date, so you can check that it’ll arrive before Christmas before you complete your order.

Currys PC World

Currys PC World’s website has yet to update its Christmas delivery page.

For everything other than major kitchen and laundry appliances and TVs over 40-inches, the retailer usually sends out its free Standard delivery within 7-10 working days. You can also pay £5 for Next Day delivery.

For larger items Standard delivery takes just two days and is free if you’re flexible. If you’d rather opt for Saturday delivery you’ll need to pay £5, while specific time slots cost £20-£25, depending on the day.

Next Day delivery on larger appliances also costs £20-£40 depending on your slot.

In previous years, Currys PC World has cut off Next Day delivery of larger items on the 22nd and smaller items on the 23rd, with Click & Collect available until 2pm on Christmas Eve. However, these dates could change this year.

The retailer has also extended its returns policy for Christmas, meaning any unwanted gifts bought between October 29 and December 24 can be returned up until January 14.

