Where to watch West Ham vs Tottenham today – on TV and online

West Ham vs Tottenham − Where and when to watch Jose Mourinho’s return

He’s back, and so is his old charm. Jose Mourinho takes charge of Spurs for the first time at the home of bitter London rivals West Ham, and it should be a spicy, spicy affair. Our guide explains all you need to know to watch West Ham vs Tottenham this afternoon, including full live stream details.

West Ham vs Tottenham kick-off time

The game is set to kick off at 12:30pm GMT.

West Ham vs Tottenham TV channel

BT Sport has exclusive rights to this one, which will be shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage starts at noon.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

How to live stream West Ham vs Tottenham − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you’re a BT customer but you’re away on holiday or business and worried that you might not be able to access BT Sport where you are, a common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs for streaming is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

West Ham vs Tottenham − Match preview

I think it’s safe to say that most Spurs fans would have wanted Daniel Levy to give Mauricio Pochettino, surely now a club legend, more time to turn things around than replace the Argentine with Jose Mourinho. But if Levy is anything, it’s ruthless. Has he finally found his perfect partner, in Mourinho?

His maiden game in charge should be a tasty encounter, with West Ham fans and Tottenham fans not massively fond of each other.

Both clubs are in bad shape. Spurs go into today’s game in 14th place in the table, with West Ham in 16th − at the start of the season most people expected them to be in the European places.

The Hammers collapsed when Lukasz Fabianski got injured at the end of September. They’ve picked up just a single point from the five Premier League games they’ve played since he was sidelined.

For Tottenham, the problem appears to be a case of first-team players not pulling their weight. It’ll be interesting to see how those individuals respond to Mourinho’s appointment.

