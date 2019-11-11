Watchmen episode 4 – where and when to watch the new HBO series

Watchmen episode 4 − where to watch and stream HBO’s new series

Created by Lost co-creator, Damon Lindelof, Watchmen is a comic-book series with a difference. HBO has taken the 1980s DC comic series and basically ignored the 2009 Watchmen film. The result is dark, politically-charged and very watchable. Here’s how you can watch and stream Watchmen episode 4.

Episode 4 airs tonight (November 11) but if you missed the series opener, every episode is available to catch-up.

How to watch Watchmen: When does Watchmen start?

Watchmen started airing on Monday, October 21, but it’s all available to catch up on Now TV if you’re late to the party.

The latest episode will air at 9pm GMT for fans based in the UK.

Watchmen episode 4 TV channel

Watchmen airs on Sky Atlantic, which is Sky channel number 108.

How to stream Watchmen episode 4 online

If you don’t subscribe to Sky, you can watch Watchmen online via Now TV.

Watchmen Preview: Who is in the cast of Watchmen? What is Watchmen about?

The plot of the new Watchmen series sees a dystopian future US torn apart by political and racial tension. The series is mainly set in Tulsa, where a white supremacist group dos battle with the police, leaving the masked vigilantes of the comic book tale caught in the middle.

The series ignores the events of the 2009 film and has more in common with the original source material, the comic books. The oft-used soundbite in relation to Watchmen is that it is a ‘re-mix’ of the comic books story and, so far, that description just about fits the bill.

Things really seemed to get going in episode 3, ‘She Was Killed By Space Junk’. The plot arc accelerates and a few big revelations are thrown in for good measure. It has set things up nicely for episode four.

If you’ve not watched an episode yet, big names like Regina King, Jeremy Irons and Don Johnson might just be the hook you need.

