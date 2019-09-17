Best Now TV Deals – Stream Disney movies on the cheap

It’s time to say ‘lights, camera, action!’ on some of the best Now TV deals, bringing you top entertainment exactly how you want it, all for an exceptional price.

Never be stuck for something to watch, we’ll be delivering some must-see film and TV recommendations right here, alongside the latest deals Now TV are running.

Whether you’re after one of its all-access passes to the world of Sky’s Entertainment or Cinema passes, Sky Sports, or one of its TV stick products, tune in and keep scrolling for the highlights reel.

Jump ahead to:

Cinema Pass Deals | Entertainment Pass Deals | Kids Pass Deals | Now TV Smart Stick Deals

Now TV Sky Cinema Pass

Be front and centre for some of the most popular releases as they come with this star-studded pass. Accessing Sky Cinema’s selection of A-List movies, enjoy the latest blockbuster or a cult classic, with a new addition ready for you as you sink into your sofa every single day.

Latest releases: The Predator, Aquaman, Ralph Breaks the Internet

(Back to top)

Now TV Entertainment Pass

Boasting over 300 box sets and a number of channels straight from Sky, enjoy golden oldies like Only Fools and Horses and Dad’s Army from Gold, or keep your finger on the pulse of the hot new TV series courtesy of Sky Atlantic. With so much choice, you’ll never run out of something to watch.

Latest releases: Brassic, Euphoria, Chernobyl

Now TV Entertainment Pass Deals Now TV Entertainment Pass – 2 Months for the Price of 1 Are you ready to put your bingewatching skills to the test? Now TV's expansive library of content is now even cheaper thanks to this brilliant two for one offer for the service's Entertainment Pass.

(Back to top)

Now TV Kids Pass

Need to keep the kids entertained for a few hours while you have a much deserved break? Grab a Kids Pass, plonk the little ones in front of the TV and let them enjoy a whole range of programmes including SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer and Horrible Histories.

Now TV Kids Pass Deal Now TV Kids Pass – 2 Months for the Price of 1 Stuck for something to watch? Dive into a goldmine of kids TV with the super cheap Now TV Kids Pass, made even better with this great offer that gets you two months for the price of one.

(Back to top)

Now TV Smart Stick Deals

Give your TV smart capabilities without the need to upgrade your set-up with Now TV streaming devices. Whether you’re using one of its Smart Sticks or a Now TV Smart Box, simply purchase, plug into your TV, connect to the Wi-Fi and get the Now TV interface on the big screen. As well as offering you an easy way to stream its catalogue of great content (passes purchased separately), you can also easily watch TV and film from other apps like BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and All4, as well as Netflix, all in one place.

(Back to top)

The Best Films and TV Shows to Watch on Now TV – Our Favourite Recommendations

Whether you’re starting your Marvel Education very late in the game (ahem, because I might be), or you simply want to go back and watch a few of the MCU gems, Now TV currently has a few for you to choose from. With the impending launch of Disney Plus, however, we can’t imagine they’ll be around for long. Dive into a superhero infused blockbuster before it’s too late and choose from Iron Man to Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok and many more.

When it comes to TV series, Euphoria is going straight up there in our recommendations. Think Skins, but set in the backdrop of 2019 in the United States. Leading the stark, sometimes spell-binding plot of high school life is the always phenomenal Zendaya. Storytelling through an ensemble of young actors comes a haze of drug addiction, partying (of course), sexual exploration, toxic masculinity and, its magnum opus, a real spectrum of top-class talent.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…