First Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker trailer hints at shocking return

Disney and Lucasfilm have hit us with a double whammy, on Friday, by revealing the Star Wars Episode 9 title, and also dropping the first trailer for Rise Of Skywalker!

The title reveal ends months of speculation but also raises plenty more questions about the final chapter of the fabled Skywalker Saga.

Does Rise of Skywalker mean ‘Force Ghost’ Luke is going to be more prominent than expected? Or could another Skywalker be making a triumphant return to our screens? Or, as Yoda once said “there is another…”

The two-minute trailer certainly hints that one character – one not seen since Return of The Jedi – is making a dramatic comeback. While our reunited heroes stare down the remnants of a Death Star (which one?), Luke says: “no-one is really gone.” Then, as the trailer comes to a close, a familiar, chilling laugh echos as the Star Wars logo appears.

Anyway, without further ado here’s that trailer – like you didn’t just skip to it anyway.

What else can we glean from the first trailer? Well Rey and Kylo Ren are no closer to friendship, judging by the opening shot.

And, on the subject of returns, Billy Dee Williams’ Lando Calrissian is back behind the controls of the Millennium Falcon, alongside Chewbacca. BB8 also has a new droid pal, called Dio.

Related: Game of Thrones Season 8

There’s also a tear-jerking appearance from Princess Leia, ensuring the late Carrie Fisher’s legacy lives through the final film in the long-running saga. Thankfully, the footage is from scenes shot originally shot for The Last Jedi, rather than the CGI.

Star Wars Episode 9: Rise of Skywalker will hit cinemas on December 20.

Has the reveal of the first Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker trailer got you even more excited for the final instalment in the Skywalker Saga? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.