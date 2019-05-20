Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 Stream: How to watch live right now

Watch Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 online LIVE NOW: UK time, release date, and streaming details

Looking for all the details you need to stream Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 online? Our guide tells the UK time and release date of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 – plus how to catch all the action from Westeros LIVE on Sky Atlantic, NOW TV, and more.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 aired in the early hours of Sunday morning, so unless you stayed up seriously late last night or woke up ridiculously early to tune in before work this morning, chances are you’ll only get to watch the final episode of Game of Thrones after work on Monday.

Game of Thrones Deal: 3 Months of Now TV for just £17.99 (Save 25%)

If you’ve managed to avoid spoilers today, well done you. For a once in a lifetime television event such as this though, we wouldn’t risk putting off watching the final episode any longer. After all, it’s only taken us eight years and eight unmissable seasons filled with dragons, giants and White Walkers to get to this point.

With everything on the line in this final episode, it’s no wonder the trailer for Game of Thrones finale gives very little away. Half of the characters are notably absent, including Sansa Stark, Brienne of Tarth and Bronn. In fact, the only ones we see are Daenerys, Tyrion Lannister and Arya Stark.

They appear to be walking through what’s left of King’s Landing following the events of The Bells, and it’s safe to say at least two-thirds of them don’t seem particularly pleased. It’s anyone’s guess as to what will happen next.

Ladies and gentlemen, brace yourselves for the Game of Thrones series finale…

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 stream – how to watch the Game of Thrones finale tonight in the UK and on-demand

As mentioned above, Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 aired in the UK on Sky Atlantic at 2am BST in the wee hours of Monday, May 20. Not great timing for anyone with commutes to look forward to a few hours later.

But here’s a tip – a 3:30am it became available to stream on NOW TV and Sky On Demand, so you can tune in whenever you want. Every episode of season 8 is available for a month after first broadcast.

You’ll also be able to catch-up with the events of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 on Monday night at 9pm BST, when it properly airs on Sky Atlantic.

The good news is that – for many existing Sky subscribers – streaming Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 doesn’t cost anything extra. That’s because of the TV provider’s Sky Go app, which can be easily downloaded and installed on virtually any modern device – including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs and more.

You could also pick up a NOW TV entertainment pass and watch it, either live or on-demand, that way.

You can find the details you need right here.

Don’t have a Sky subscription? Fear not. The telecoms giant also operates an on-demand streaming service, NOW TV, which allows you to buy access to watch Game of Thrones season 8 for a very reasonable price.

In fact, it’s currently offering a 7-day FREE trial to get you going with watching Game of Thrones season 8.

Alternatively, a 3-month pass – which covers not only streaming Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6, but the entire season – is also on offer for a limited time for just £17.99, which is 25% off the normal price.

You’ll also be able to watch all of Game of Thrones seasons 1-7 on-demand with this epic streaming deal, so take our advice and bag it while you can.

And as we’ve said, there’s a great benefit in that streaming on NOW TV is available as soon as the initial broadcast is over, so you can watch the latest episode and catch up on previous episodes without burning the midnight oil here in the UK!

For the TV event of the decade, it’s a great value bundle that’s well worth it.

Will there be a way to bring Daenerys back from the brink in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6? Share your thoughts with us on social media @TrustedReviews.