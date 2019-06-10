Watch Dogs Legion confirmed and it takes you to a post-brexit vision of London

Ubisoft has finally confirmed the existence of Watch Dogs Legion at its E3 2019 press conference, a game which saw plenty of leaks ahead of the show.

Taking place in a dystopian vision of London, it depicts a world where the Brexit Referendum led to the government losing control and extremists gaining power.

The press conference kicked off with a fascinating gameplay presentaiton as we follow a laughably cockney protagonist tracking down a drone expert across Central London.

You can switch between and control a number of characters across the game world, using them to your advantage to complete missions or just mess with the environment in some fascinating ways.

The demo starts with you playing as Ian Bradshaw, but during the mission he unfortunately dies, and after switching to a menu, you change to a completely new character. It’s a really fascinating system we can’t wait to play around with.

Later into the demo you switch to an old lady as she sends a hostile drone through an enemy facility before pulling out her taser and electrocuting fools left and right.

After that manic situation, we venture to Camden Market as yet another different character. All of these have distinct personalities, animations and dialogue, so I’m curious how far the system really goes.

Every person you control is a member of DedSec, masking themselves before performing acts of resistance across the city of London. If this fantastic demo is as good as the full game, we can’t wait to play it.

Each and every person in the open-world is fully simulated with their own routines. In reality, London is at a turning point, and Ubisoft is more than happy to depict that. Shame about all the guns, though.

Watch Dogs Legion is set to launch for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia on March 6, 2020.