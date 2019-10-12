Warrington vs Takoucht Live Stream: How to watch Josh Warrington vs Sofiane Takoucht online

‘The Leeds Warrior’ Josh Warrington will defend his IBF World Featherweight title tonight in his hometown, where he’ll take on experienced French underdog Sofiane Takoucht. Here are all the details you need to watch Warrington vs Takoucht tonight.

Many have argued that Warrington was lucky to edge the judges’ decision in his last title defence, against Sheffield’s Kid Galahad, back in June. His swarming work-rate-based style won the night though and he’s progressed into another defence at the First Direct Arena in-front of his devoted Leeds fanbase.

Due to the Frenchman’s age, 33, and the fact he’s already tasted defeat, Warrington will enter the ring as a firm favourite. The Yorkshireman’s followers will hope he can put on a classy display and dispel any lingering doubts about his status as World Champion.

Warrington vs Takoucht UK time

The fight will take place late on Saturday, October 12, with the two fighters expected to make their way out to the ring at 10:30pm BST. However, this schedule is subject to change, depending on how quickly (or slowly) the undercard progresses. Boxing scheduling is always difficult due to the occurrence of unexpected knockouts.

Warrington vs Takoucht undercard

The undercard is an exciting one too, with three other title fights featuring, and it may well turn out a few schedule-compromising knockouts. Here’s the list of featured fights, fighters and their records listed as (wins-losses-draws)…

Zelfa Barrett (21-1) vs Jordan McCorry (18-6-1) [Commonwealth Super Featherweight Title]

Lyndon Arthur (15-0) vs Emmanuel Anim (14-2-1) [Commonwealth Light Heavyweight Title]

Troy Williamson (11-0-1) vs Navid Mansouri (20-2-2) [WBO Inter-Continental Super Welterweight Title]

Shabaz Masoud (5-0) vs Yesner Talavera (15-11-1)

Mark Heffron (23-1) vs Rui Manuel Pavanito (10-9-1)

Shakiel Thompson (4-0) vs Lewis van Poetsch (9-111-2)

John Joyce (1-0) vs Jordan Grannum (5-60-2)

Reece Mould (12-0) vs Bayardo Ramos (8-14-1)

Callum Simpson (1-0) vs Kiril Psonko (18-43-2)

George Davey (debut) vs Zygimantas Butkevicius (2-25)

Muhammad Ali (debut) vs TBA

Warrington vs Takoucht TV channel

Warrington vs Takoucht is exclusively on BT Sport. Coverage starts at 7:30pm BST on BT Sport 1 HD.

It will also be available on BT’s equivalent standard definition and ‘Ultimate’ channels. Their channel numbers are 430, 408 and 433, respectively on BT TV, or BT Sport 1 HD can be found on channel number 413 for Sky TV customers.

Warrington vs Takoucht live stream

BT subscribers can use the BT Sport app, or the BT Sport website, which will be displaying a stream for subscribers. The app is available on smartphones, Playstation 4, Xbox and via Apple TV and smart TVs.

Worried that you might not be able to live stream the fight where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs for streaming is the best place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. We’ve also rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Warrington vs Takoucht − Fight preview

Josh Warrington is a firm favourite going into the bout, however Takoucht will take some hope from his recent form. The Frenchman hasn’t lost since 2014, when he took on Alexander Miskirtchian in Belgium.

Realistically that won’t offer too much hope though. Takoucht has never taken on a fighter of Warrington’s class. Last time he took on a notable, unbeaten opponent, it was 2009, and he lost. Fellow Frenchman Guillaume Frenois took the nod from the judges that night.

This slightly cautious matchmaking will make fans wonder whether Warrington’s promoter, Frank Warren, agreed with the popular view that Warrington should have lost against Kid Galahad in June. If so he’ll be hoping to offer the Leeds fighter a chance to test himself and make progress (as well as money) without a huge risk of racking up his first loss.

The other side of that argument is that Warrington has consistently tested himself in his recent bouts and deserves a slightly easier touch. You have to go back to 2015 to see Warrington take on an opponent with a losing record and of his last three opponents, two were former world champions, Lee Selby and Carl Frampton.

Another key factor could be the ages of the two fighters. Warrington is arguably in his prime at 28 while, for a featherweight, Takoucht may be passed his, at 33. Speed and reactions are key in the featherweight division and the fact that Warrington is so reliant on pressure and a high work rate, may leave Takoucht with little chance on the night.

Galahad showed that Warrington hasn’t got an answer to everything though and the fight offers a partial blueprint for undoing the Leeds man. To air one of the sport’s recurring cliches, Takoucht will need to box clever.

Expect a Josh Warrington win, most probably on the cards at the end of the 12 round distance. On the undercard watch out for hard-punching Manchester light-heavyweight, Lydon Arthur, who has knockout power to spare. Try-hard Scot, Jordan McCorry, is always good value too. He enters his bout with Zelfa Barrett as a huge outsider but the bout still has the potential to be one of the night’s most entertaining.

