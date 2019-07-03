Vodafone has announced that 5G roaming will be available for its customers in select locations across Europe this summer.

5G roaming will be available in Germany, Italy, and Spain from this summer, although specific dates have not yet been revealed.

The high-speed mobile data service will be available only in specific cities and, judging from the images featured in the tweet below, we expect that list to include Berlin, Rome, and Barcelona.

In other words, if you’ve got a European city break planned, don’t bank on being able to have continuous 5G access out there. It’s still a very big deal though, since no other UK network currently offers such a service.

Vodafone’s UK 5G network went live on July 3, though we’re yet to test out real-world speeds. Vodafone already has a lot to live up to, as we found that EE’s 5G network delivered blistering speeds of up to 410Mbps in certain locations around London.

On top of the international roaming, Vodafone’s 5G network is now available in seven British cities: London, Glasgow, Manchester, Cardiff, Birmingham, Bristol, and Liverpool. 12 additional cities will be added to the network before the end of this year.

Vodafone is currently offering two handsets on its 5G network: the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, and the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G.

From our hands-one experience with the former, we reckon it will likely be the pick of the crop of new 5G phones, with the biggest screen, biggest battery, and most cameras of any Samsung smartphone. The Mi Mix 3 5G is a more affordable option.

EE was the first UK network to launch 5G, beating Vodafone to the punch by roughly a month. Three and O2 are expected to launch their own 5G networks before the end of the year − they’ve got some catching up to do.

