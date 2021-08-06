Vodafone launches Alexa-integrated WiFi booster

Vodafone has revealed Pro Broadband with Alexa, which is the first and only UK voice-integrated WiFi booster with Alexa built-in.

For anyone wishing that they could speak to their WiFi booster, Vodafone is here with its newest Vodafone Pro Broadband which will set you back from £38 a month.

Customers will get all the existing features of Pro Broadband, including hybrid 4G broadband back-up, Super WiFi guarantee and support from the dedicated WiFi experts. The added bonus will be Alexa, built into the WiFi booster.

This should help provide reliable WiFi in every room, and means you can listen to music, check the news and do a number of other things by directly interacting with the voice-enabled Super WiFi Plus booster.

There’s a new ‘Dinnertime’ Alexa skill that will allow users to activate 30 minutes of digital downtime through a voice command, which could help keep those family dinners a little less rowdy.

Credit: Vodafone

Vodafone Pay Monthly mobile customers will be able to make and receive calls on their Super WiFi booster, with the benefit of getting to keep your existing mobile number and allowance via Vodafone One Number.

The booster also has WiFi 6 tech, which should give you a strong internet connection, and features like Super WiFi guarantee, which promises to deliver signal to every room in the house.

There is also an option to upgrade to Pro Xtra plans for £8 extra each month, which includes a 4K Apple TV box, unlimited landline and mobile calls and no in-contract rises.

Finally, all Vodafone Pro customers who have an eligible airtime plan with the company can expect up to £3 a month off their bills with a Vodafone Together discount.

And as a little bonus, signing up for the Alexa built-in plan will get you a 90-day free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited, if you needed another incentive.