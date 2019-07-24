Vodafone and O2 have unexpectedly joined forces to bring 5G to the UK as soon as possible.

The two companies have decided to share 5G active equipment on joint network sites across the country as part of efforts to bring faster network speeds to the UK, well, faster. The two claim that their alliance will help to build a competitive digital economy (or allow them to keep up with EE) and encourage the creation of innovative new services to make the most of 5G’s speed and reliability.

“This agreement will enable us to roll-out 5G faster and more efficiently, benefiting customers while delivering value for our business,” said Telefónica UK CEO Mark Evans.

Sharing physical equipment will allow the networks to reduce their impact on the environment and to take money usually reserved for rollouts and pour it into other services to give more back to their customers. Costs could also potentially drop for consumers with more 5G network options to pick from competing on the market.

Vodafone and O2 have also agreed to increase 5G network autonomy on 2700 sites across 23 of the UK’s biggest cities. This means that – including the already announced sites in London – a quarter of the UK’s 5G sites will be autonomous by the time this process is complete.

Each company plans to install its own radio equipment, fibre ‘backhaul’ connection and power supply but the physical mast will be split between them. Halving the number of masts needed for two networks is expected to cut down on 5G’s environmental impact while speeding up the process of making 5G widespread across the country.

“We’re driving our 5G roll-out forward with this agreement, and taking our customers, our business and the whole of the UK with us,” said Vodafone UK CEO Nick Jeffery. “We can boost capacity where our customers need it most so they can take full advantage of our new unlimited plans.”

Vodafone has actually already launched its 5G network but this deal will allow it to reach more phones in the UK faster, with O2 following hot on its heels.

