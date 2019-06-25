Vizio’s 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar launches in the UK

Vizio, the number one soundbar brand in the US, has further bolstered its audio range in the UK with the announcement of a new Dolby Atmos soundbar system

After beginning its assault on the UK home cinema market with its 2.1 All-in-one soundbar, VIZIO has added a premium effort to its audio range.

The VIZIO 36in 5.1.2 Soundbar system with Dolby Atmos is a mouthful – SB36512 for short – but it communicates what it’s all about. The 5.1.2 configuration is made up of two rear satellite speakers for surround sound, a wireless subwoofer and, of course, a soundbar that features left, right and centre channels as well as two upfiring speakers.

Thanks to those upfiring Dolby Atmos speakers, the soundbar can bounce sounds off the ceiling to create a more expansive and immersive soundscape by utilising the overhead channels.

Designed to be plug-and-play, VIZIO claims the soundbar should be up and running in minutes, offering a “wide-ranging soundstage”, with the soundbar’s centre channel used to deliver “crystal-clear” dialogue. The subwoofer is said to offer powerful and “articulate” bass, though there’s no mention of how much power it’s packing.

We know it comes with a 3.5mm AUX and optical input, and the expectation is the UK version will have two HDMI ports (one ARC), coaxial/SPDIF and USB too, which is on the US version. We’ll update you as soon as we have confirmation.

Other connectivity options include built-in Chromecast that’s activated by tapping the soundbar’s cast button. Chromecast brings Google Assistant into the equation, enabling voice control through the remote which also features an LCD display. You can also control the soundbar through the VIZIO SmartCast Mobile app, which should be up and running on both Google Play and iOS devices soon.

“Audio needs vary from home to home, which is why VIZIO has created a variety of soundbar configurations in our collection,” said Bill Baxter, chief technology officer, VIZIO. “This next iteration of audio solutions, the first to become available in the UK, further reinforces VIZIO’s dedication to delivering high-performing, intuitive products at the incredible value for which we’re known.”

The VIZIO 36in 5.1.2 Soundbar System with Dolby Atmos is available now, via Amazon and VIZIO’s UK and EU distribution partner, Exertis. It retails for a SRP of £599.99.

