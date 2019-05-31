VIZIO is a brand that’s made waves in the US but is an unknown over in the UK. That’s set to change with the launch of its 2.1 All-In-One Soundbar.

VIZIO is the no.1 brand in the US for soundbars and the no.2 brand in the States for TVs, so it brings an impressive reputation and pedigree to the UK.

The 2.1 All-In-One soundbar (model SB362An) will hope to replicate that size of success. Featuring dual integrated 3in subwoofers, VIZIO claims the SB362An is capable of producing “a deep and punchy bass performance”, with its two 2.25in full range drivers rendering the full frequency range “with extraordinary power and precision.”

The All-In-One chooses DTS Virtual:X technology over full-fat object surround formats such as DTS:X and Dolby Atmos. DTS Virtual:X upmixes stereo soundtracks to create a virtualised sense of space and height, and works with DTS TruVolume to produce consistent and comfortable levels of volume.

Measuring in at 91 x 5.3 x 13cm (WxHxD), VIZIO says the soundbar is flexible in terms of positioning, happy to be placed on a cabinet or wall-mounted thanks to the included wall-brackets and mounting template. For connections it has a digital optical (Toslink) input, USB and a 3.5mm analogue input. Bluetooth is built-in allowing for connection to a smartphone for those who want to listen to music through the soundbar.

It’s set to hit UK stores soon, priced at £149.