Vivo tipped to launch foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival

Vivo is the latest manufacturer tipped to launch compact foldable like the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Established leaker SnoopyTech has taken to Twitter with a very simple message:

While there are no further details on the device provided here, the simple naming of a ‘Vivo X Flip’ foldable speaks volumes. The brand previously released the Vivo X Fold as a larger Samsung Galaxy Z Fold rival, so a Flip would obviously be a Z Flip equivalent.

The device has also received Google Play certification under the model number V2256A, while a device going under the same name appeared on Geekbench just last week. According to that benchmark listing, the Vivo X Flip will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC with 12GB of RAM.

Another established tipster, Digital Chat Station, reckons that the phone will feature a 6.8-inch primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX866 image sensor and a 4400mAh battery.

With any luck, we’ll have another high-quality compact foldable to accompany the Oppo Find N2 Flip, the Motorola Razr (2022), and of course the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Look out for a Vivo X Flip launch sometime over the next month or so. Hopefully it’ll be down for a global launch, but with the rumour that sister companies Oppo and OnePlus are pulling out of the UK and Europe we’ll just have to cross our fingers.

