Pictures have surfaced on Twitter showing the screen glass of the Vivo NEX 3, and its wraparound screen could take visual immersion to the next level.

Online tipster Ice Universe posted the image, and described what we could see and filled us in on the background information. He describes the glass as curved by almost 90 degrees, giving his opinion that it looks “symmetrical and perfect”. He goes on to add that there is “no hole, no notch” (indicating perhaps that it will have a pop-up camera like the OnePlus 7 Pro) and that the “forehead and chin are also top level”, meaning that bezels do not intrude into the display.

A later tweet confirmed that the device would have a screen-to-body ratio above 100% owing to the screen’s curves. It’s an incredible concept to think of bearing in mind most phones struggle to crack the 90% barrier, so here’s how that would compare to the current generation of flagships.

The iPhone XS Max has an 84.4% screen-to-body ratio. While the display goes right to the edges of surface, the wide notch at the top eats into space and there is no curvature at the edges like some of its rivals. From what we’ve seen so far, the iPhone 11 will have a very similar front display, so don’t expect that percentage to jump up any time soon.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus was the first in the range to ditch bezels in favour of a cutout selfie camera in the corner of the screen (in this case a dual sensor for selfies with an authentic ‘bokeh’ effect). Consequently the device achieved a screen-to-body ratio of 88.9%, agonisingly close to that nine-tenths mark. The Huawei P30 Pro, with its teardrop notch, hit the similar figure of 88.6%. The OnePlus 7 Pro has a distinctive pop-up camera in order to bypass a controversial notch design, so you might expect it to have a relatively larger display; but in fact it fell slightly further short, at 88.1%.

There have been so many imaginative ways manufacturers have sought to increase screen real estate, but all have failed to get to 100%, let alone beyond. Assuming Ice Universe is correct, we can’t wait to see how the vivo NEX 3 takes shape and breaks that elusive barrier.

