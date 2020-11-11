Virgin’s new TV 360 platform aims to offer the ultimate user experience

Virgin Media has lifted the lid on its new TV 360 platform, promising seamless UHD streaming around the home.

Part of the new set-up includes new Mini boxes, which seem to function in a similar to Sky Q‘s Mini boxes, a new TV remote, the ability to share recordings across all set-top boxes, a revamped user interface both on the box itself and the Virgin TV Go app.

Virgin say that TV 360 has been designed with the ultimate user experience in mind, offering the best entertainment available from TV channels and streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and BBC iPlayer in 4K HDR.

Customers can still record six programmes while watching a seventh, view on-demand programmes and live TV, pause and continue watching content in another room through a Virgin TV 360 box or a Mini box.

The revamp has brought several new features to the platform, too. They include Voice Search and control via the new remote. There’s the ability to create profiles, so each member of the family can select their favourite channels and receive personalised recommendations. The Startover feature lets customers skip back to the beginning of a live programmed even if it has already started.

The revamp has also brought with it new hardware and software. With the new Mini box, recordings can be shared across multiple boxes offering Ultra-HD multi-room viewing. The TV Go app has been upgraded too, tailoring the experience to the new platform by allowing customers to pause a programme and carry on watching on a tablet or in another room.

Those who purchase/upgrade to the new box will get regular overnight updates, with features ready to go the next time the box is powered up. All new customers who take one of Virgin Media’s TV and broadband bundles will get Virgin TV 360 as standard. Existing customers who take the Ultimate Oomph bundle, or have upgraded to it, will be able to get Virgin TV 360 later this year at no additional cost.

David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media, said: “Virgin TV 360 is our most impressive TV service to date, providing one of the most complete and comprehensive viewing experiences available in the UK. Backed up by our ultrafast broadband, our new service allows TV lovers to watch all of their favourite channels, apps and on-demand content in one place or on the move. This really is game-changing TV and we know our customers will love it.”

Annie Brooks, Executive Director of Product at Virgin Media, said: “Our customers can already enjoy ultrafast connectivity at their fingertips and now, with the introduction of Virgin TV360, we’re completing the package with seamless entertainment that matches the power and speed of our broadband.

The Ultimate Oomph Bundle offers Virgin Media’s premium TV package – including Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and BT Sport channels, two TV set top boxes, ultrafast M500 Fibre broadband, landline and an unlimited mobile SIM currently available for £79.99/month. Existing Ultimate Oomph customers will also be privy to the new 600Mbps speed boost.

